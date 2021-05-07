TTSH Calls For Photos & Messages From Patients’ Loved Ones To Surprise Them

Lately, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has come under the spotlight for being the ‘ground zero’ of an active cluster of 40 Covid-19 community cases.

Despite alleged shunning by some, healthcare workers at TTSH have also received due support and encouragement.

As such, in a bid to pass on the inspiration to the patients who’ve fought alongside their staff, the hospital is planning a surprise for them.

TTSH plans to help print and deliver messages and photos from loved ones to patients in their wards.

Source

TTSH to surprise patients with fam’s messages

On Thursday (6 May), the hospital announced the thoughtful initiative on Facebook.

Source

Thanks to the heartfelt messages they’ve received over the past week, staff at the hospital have felt uplifted to overcome the outbreak.

Seeing the importance of such encouraging acts that get us through tough times, the hospital wants to extend the support to its patients.

Cheer patients up during trying times

Due to the cluster at TTSH, many patients have had to stay warded longer.

Source

They’ve also been unable to see their loved ones, as the hospital banned all visitors from 29 Apr to contain the spread of the virus.

As such, a lovely message or photo from their dearly missed loved ones could really cheer them up.

Source

For anyone whose friends or family are currently warded at TTSH, you can now send your love via the hospital.

Simply drop them a private text on Facebook with a photo and a message you’d like to relay, and nurses at TTSH will help print them.

They’ll then deliver them to the patients, making their day with love and thought from their fam and friends.

Source

Contribute by dropping them a DM

Imagine the smile on their faces when they receive blessings from their loved ones.

Just as TTSH has aptly put — “it is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars.”

If we strive to be the stars in someone’s dark sky, we’ll surely light up their world no matter how far away they may be.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) on Facebook.