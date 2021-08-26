Elderly Uncle Throws Bags Of Urine Into Joss Paper Burner Twice

Walking around Singapore during the 7th lunar month, the air often smells of smoke from burnt joss paper.

Despite how unpleasant the smell can be, most Singaporeans choose simply to tahan and go about their lives.

In Ang Mo Kio, however, an elderly uncle was so unhappy with the burning smell that he allegedly threw bags of urine into burner bins.

When asked about it, the uncle was unfazed, claiming that the smell of smoke was so choking at night that it kept him up.

A resident has since lodged a police report about the incident.

Uncle throws bags of urine into burner bin

According to Shin Min Daily News, a resident was jogging past Block 232 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on 8 Aug when he witnessed an elderly uncle throwing a plastic bag into a burner bin.

That happened to be on the 1st day of the 7th lunar month.

When the resident walked closer to the bin, he noticed that the plastic bag allegedly contained a yellow liquid.

Seeing this, he hurriedly called out to the uncle who then went on a strange rant about the smell of joss paper smoke.

The resident reportedly saw the uncle up to the same mischief on another occasion.

Seeing that the man has been doing this more than once, the resident decided to lodge a police report.

Uncle unhappy with smoke wafting into house

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the elderly uncle in his 60s claimed that the smoke from burning joss paper would waft into his house.

On some occasions, it gets so bad that he wouldn’t be able to sleep.

He added that the air pollution was so bad that he had even lodged a police report about it.

Greater understanding and respect needed

The issue of burning joss paper and the air pollution it causes has been a long-standing and contentious issue in Singapore.

It is undeniable that some, especially those with sensitive noses and breathing issues, will find this period challenging. However, responding in such a disrespectful manner cannot be condoned.

After all, respect and understanding for one another’s practices are necessary in land-scarce Singapore for everyone to live harmoniously together.

