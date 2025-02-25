60-year-old fortune teller in China dies after girlfriend soaks his underwear in poison

Fortune teller dies after girlfriend soaks his underwear in poison

On 19 Feb, the People’s Court in Nanchong, Sichuan, China, heard the case of Jing, a woman who killed her boyfriend, 60-year-old fortune teller Zhou, by soaking his underwear in poison.

According to Red Star News, Zhou and Jing, who is in her 20s, met in 2011 when she sought his help regarding her mother’s illness.

Though his efforts did not work and her mother eventually passed away, the two developed a romantic relationship. However, Zhou refused to marry Jing.

This led to her making threatening calls to his family and threatening to end her life.

Throughout their relationship, Jing suffered multiple miscarriages and, when she became pregnant again, Zhou did not wish to take responsibility for the child.

Instead, he asked her to have an abortion and chose to reconcile with his wife, exacerbating Jing’s resentment and leading her to seek revenge.

Girlfriend also added poison to his cold medicine

In an act of retaliation, Jing soaked four pairs of Zhou’s underwear in paraquat, a toxic chemical commonly used as an herbicide, causing him to develop painful ulcers.

She also added paraquat to his cold medicine, leading to throat irritation.

In May 2017, Zhou fell gravely ill and was hospitalised, where doctors discovered he had been poisoned.

Zhou’s daughter, upon hearing he was poisoned, grew suspicious of the cold medicine.

She tested it by soaking apple pieces in it. When a mouse ate the apples and died, it confirmed her suspicions that the syrup had been poisoned.

Despite efforts to save him, Zhou passed away.

Girlfriend sentenced to 14 years in prison

During the investigation, Zhou’s wife remembered a note her husband had written, asking her to read it if anything happened to him.

The note — which the police found in Zhou’s home — read: “In May 2017, she called me and asked me to go under the overpass to get my underwear and cough syrup.”

The note also included a phone number. A handwriting analysis later confirmed that the note was written by Zhou.

Zhou’s wife was certain that the person her husband referred to in the note was Jing, which eventually led to her arrest.

In September 2024, the court sentenced Jing to 14 years in prison for intentional homicide.

Jing appealed, with her lawyer arguing that Zhou had exploited her ignorance and then refused to take responsibility for their pregnancy, which fueled her anger.

However, on 19 February, the Nanchong Intermediate People’s Court rejected Jing’s appeal and upheld the original verdict.

