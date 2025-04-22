University student in M’sia caught secretly filming woman in shopping mall, wets himself when confronted

University student wets his pants after being caught for secretly filming woman in mall

A 20-year-old male university student was caught secretly filming a woman at a shopping mall in Seremban, Malaysia. Upon being confronted, he reportedly became so frightened that he wet his pants, reports Sin Chew Daily.

The incident occurred on Sunday (20 April) at a mall in Seremban New Town, where the student’s suspicious behaviour drew the attention of a female victim.

The woman later discovered that the young man had dozens of covertly recorded videos of various women saved on his phone.

She took to Facebook to share her experience, encouraging other women to stand up for their rights and urging young people to be respectful and self-disciplined.

Dozens of videos targeting pregnant & veiled women uncovered

According to the 32-year-old woman, she was at a stall outside the Seremban New Town mall when she noticed a young man in a yellow shirt seemingly filming her.

Initially brushing it off, she became alarmed after entering the mall and realising he was still trailing her, phone raised and clearly recording.

She then alerted her husband, who began tailing the student.

Determined to confront him, she approached the student directly and started recording the encounter as proof, just in case.

To her horror, she found several clips of herself on his phone, including zoomed-in footage taken from behind.

There were also disturbing videos of other pregnant and veiled women, suggesting he had a disturbing preference for expectant mothers.

After reviewing the videos, her husband lost his temper and scolded the student on the spot. Thankfully, nearby onlookers stepped in to help de-escalate the situation.

The student, paralysed with fear, wet himself on the spot.

The couple later handed the student over to the police and lodged a report.

Victim withdraws police report due to suspect’s young age

During questioning, authorities discovered that the suspect was a 20-year-old student enrolled at a nearby university.

He admitted to filming women for his sexual gratification and confessed that this was not his first offence. He also revealed that he had been “collecting” the footage as part of a personal stash.

The woman said she had initially wanted the young man to face jail time. However, upon learning his age, she eventually decided to withdraw the police report.

“He was just secretly filming women and keeping the videos as sexual collections, but I’m genuinely worried that if no action is taken, he might become bolder in the future and even physically harass others.”

She added that the volume of videos found on his phone that night was deeply unsettling. Most of the women had no idea they were being filmed, and many clips zoomed in on intimate body parts.

She called on women not to remain silent and to always speak up if they feel uncomfortable or harassed. Recording evidence, she stressed, could be crucial in such situations.

“Even wearing a veil doesn’t guarantee safety — if someone has a fetish, they won’t care what you’re wearing.”

She ended by reminding young people to think twice before doing such things, especially by imagining how it would feel if someone close to them were the victim.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.