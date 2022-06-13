Driver Parks Illegally On Kerb At Upper Thomson Road, Netizens Want Authorities To Take Action

Mazda Driver Illegally Parks On Kerb At Upper Thomson Road

There is a reason why designated parking spaces exist and must be strictly adhered to. Unfortunately, some drivers choose to ignore this and end up inconveniencing or even endangering others.

On Saturday (11 Jun), a car was seen parking illegally on a kerb at Upper Thomson Road, with one side of the vehicle blocking part of the road.

This inconsiderate behaviour angered many netizens, who called for the authorities to take action.

Driver parks illegally on Upper Thomson Road kerb

On Saturday (11 Jun), the ROADS.sg Facebook group posted a video showing a driver parking their white Mazda illegally on a kerb at Upper Thomson Road.

The right side of the car took up half of the pedestrian walkway, while the left side blocked part of the road.

After the Mazda came to a stop, a woman came out of the passenger’s side and headed towards the shops.

A few pedestrians who were using the walkway had to go around the car to get past it.

The owner of the dashcam that recorded the footage also had to stop their vehicle as the Mazda had left little space for them to pass.

A man in white then exited the Mazda and motioned to the dashcam owner to keep driving as there was supposedly plenty of room to get through.

However, the dashcam owner did not feel comfortable with proceeding.

A few minutes later, the woman finally returned. She and the man in white went back into the Mazda and the pair finally drove away.

Netizens call for authorities to take action

Needless to say, those who watched the video were appalled by the Mazda owners’ inconsiderate behaviour. They felt that the pair did not think or care about other road users when they parked the car on the kerb.

Some said that they wouldn’t waste their breath arguing with them. Instead, they would directly inform the authorities.

Another person pointed out how parking on the kerb like that can damage a vehicle’s wheels over time.

Several users recalled a similar incident at Tiong Bahru, where a Rolls-Royce held up other cars when it couldn’t drive past a parked BMW. However, while that one sparked a debate, the Mazda in this case was more clearly at fault.

Rules are there for a reason

While it can be frustrating to be unable to find a parking space, simply stopping your vehicle on a kerb isn’t just illegal, it’s also very inconsiderate.

Therefore, it is important for both drivers and pedestrians to abide by the laws put in place.

After all, the authorities set them for a very good reason — to give everyone a safer and more convenient experience on the road.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.