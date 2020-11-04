US Elections Results 2020

The US Elections are well underway with incumbent Republican candidate Trump versus Democratic candidate Biden – former US Vice President – racing to the finish line at the White House.

The first to 270 electoral college votes will be the next American president for a 4-year term.

Here are the electoral college projections based on The Guardian‘s results so far.

Republican Victory – Trump (98 Electoral College Votes)

Nebraska (NE): Rep 52.6% > Dem 45.4%

South Dakota (SD): Rep 66.1% > Dem 31.3%

North Dakota (ND): Rep 63.8% > Dem 33.6%

Wyoming (WY): Rep 71% > Dem 26.1%

Oklahoma (OK): Rep 65.4% > Dem 32.3%

Arkansas (AR): Rep 62.3% > Dem 35%

Louisiana (LA): Rep 62.6% > Dem 35.7%

Kansas (KS): Rep 53.7% > Dem 44.1%

Missouri (MO): Rep 58.5% > Dem 40% Mississippi (MS): Rep 60.2% > Dem 38.3%

Alabama (AL): Rep 65.4% > Dem 33.5%

Tennessee (TN): Rep 60.7% > Dem 37.5%

Kentucky (KY): Rep 62.5% > Dem 35.8%

Indiana (IN): Rep 60.5% > Dem 37.6%

West Virginia (WV): Rep 68.4% > Dem 29.9%

South Carolina (SC): Rep 56.6% > Dem 42%

Democrat Victory – Biden (131 Electoral College Votes)

New Mexico (NM): Dem 53.9% > Rep 44.1%

Illinois (IL): Dem 54.4% > Rep 42.5%

Delaware (DE): Dem 59.2% > Rep 39.3%

Colorado (CO): Dem 56.7% > Rep 41%

Connecticut (CT): Dem 55.4% > Rep 43%

Maryland (MD): Dem 72.2% > Rep 26.2% New York (NY): Dem 71.7% > Rep 27.5%

New Jersey (NJ): Dem 61% > Rep 37.6%

Vermont (VT): Dem 67.8% > Rep 29.4%

Massachussetts (MA): Dem 67.5% > Rep 30.7%

District of Columbia (DC): Dem 92.6% > Rep 5.9%

Sample counts aren’t actual results

Although US Election media site projections typically see accurate leads, the final percentages are sometimes different.

As such, the sample counts should be used mainly so there’s an official gauge of the results before the final count is in.

All the best to voters in upholding years of democracy in the United States. May the best candidate win.

Featured image adapted from MS News.