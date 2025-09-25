‘Gotta catch ’em all’: US Homeland Security shares video of immigration raids set to Pokémon theme, draws criticism

US government shares video of immigration raids set to theme of Pokémon, netizens call Nintendo to sue

The United States (US) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after releasing a video of its immigration raids set to the iconic ‘Pokémon’ theme song.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday (23 Sept), the clip has already racked up more than 60 million views and 171,000 likes — but the internet is sharply divided over it.

While some viewers hailed the video as clever propaganda, others blasted it as tasteless, with critics even urging Nintendo, the Japanese company behind the beloved franchise, to sue.

Immigration raids cut to Pokémon theme

The video opens dramatically with doors being blown open in explosions before cutting to Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the Pokémon anime.

It then shows DHS officers conducting immigration arrests, with “Department of Homeland Security” emblazoned across the screen in the franchise’s distinctive yellow-and-blue font.

All the while, the instantly recognisable ‘Pokémon’ Theme — best known by its chorus ‘Gotta catch ’em all!’ — plays in the background.

The DHS video didn’t stop there.

It was followed by images of arrested individuals mocked up as parody “trading cards”, mimicking the popular Pokémon Trading Card Game.

These cards displayed each person’s full name, photo, and alleged crime.

Internet reacts with shock & amusement

Responses online have been mixed.

Supporters praised the administration for what they saw as a bold and creative move, with some even joking that DHS deserved a bigger budget.

But critics were quick to condemn the stunt as dehumanising and offensive, arguing that it trivialises serious law enforcement actions.

Calls also mounted for Nintendo to take legal action against the US government for alleged copyright infringement.

So far, Nintendo have yet to respond.

