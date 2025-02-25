TikToker hunts for vintage ang baos in Beauty World, shop uncle excitedly shows off his ‘archive’

Singapore TikToker’s hunt for vintage ang baos delights shop uncle

In a world of mass-produced goods and digital payments, one TikToker’s search for vintage ang baos turned into an unexpectedly wholesome experience.

Instead of spending a rainy afternoon indoors, TikToker @maylekor took a trip to a hidden gem—an old-school wedding essentials shop at Beauty World Centre.

There, he stumbled upon a passionate shop owner who eagerly shared his treasured collection of nostalgic red packets.

Mayle documented the charming exchange in a TikTok video on Monday (24 Feb), captioning it: “Just a rainy Sunday afternoon sourcing for vintage ang bao at this uncle’s store.”

Shop uncle proudly shows off his collection

The video opens with Mayle flipping through stacks of ang baos available at the front of the store when the store’s enthusiastic owner — a smiling uncle — excitedly guides him to the best picks.

Sensing his curiosity, the shop uncle eagerly leads him deeper into the store, unveiling a hidden box of old-school ang baos, which Mayle called the uncle’s “archive”.

Inside were countless designs, from elegant gold-embossed packets to quirky ones featuring My Melody, which Mayle humorously described as “camp”.

The two shared smiles and laughter throughout the exchange, making for a truly wholesome moment.

TikToker encourages others to visit hidden gems

Speaking to MS News, Mayle revealed that his passion for collecting vintage items led him to purchase around 10 ang baos from the shop.

The 27-year-old painter, who enjoys sourcing for hidden gems and “old shops”, reflected on how traditional shops like these are becoming rare, urging others to visit and support them before they disappear.

“These dying traits [collecting vintage] are becoming more rare due to the way we consume these days,” he said.

Mayle even plans to return, hoping to learn more about the uncle and his craft.

Netizens praise OP for highlighting hidden gem

The video, which has garnered over 9,000 views, touched many netizens, who praised Mayle for bringing attention to small businesses in older malls.

Many users also pointed out how excited the shop owner looked while showing off his wide collection.

Several commenters noted how happy the uncle looked while showing off his collection.

One user said the shop owner looked “genuinely happy” to have someone interested in his shop.

