M’sian woman catches boy filming her in public toilet, chooses not to press charges

Woman catches boy filming her in toilet, refuses to press charges

A woman in Malaysia was shocked when she caught a boy filming her while she was using a public toilet in Johor.

The woman, who goes by the name Jueraydah Sherdali on Facebook, recounted her experience via a post on 7 May, saying that she “never thought it would happen to her”.

Ms Jueraydah said she first noticed black shoes through the gap at the bottom of the door.

When she looked up, she saw a phone recording her, prompting her to scream and splash water on the device.

When the boy ran off, she gave chase and confronted him, asking why he secretly filmed her.

In response, the boy apologised to her, saying he had already deleted it.

“What’s going through this kid’s mind, doing something like this at 11.30 in the morning, and in a crowded place too,” wrote Ms Jueraydah.

She advised others to be careful when entering public toilets, “especially in quiet places”.

Decided not to pursue legal action after parents begged her

In another post, Ms Jueraydah explained that the case was settled amicably and with mutual understanding, as the boy’s parents begged her not to press charges.

“His parents aren’t in good health either, and honestly, I felt so sad seeing them yesterday,” she said.

According to her, the boy was punished by spending one night in the lock-up, and his phone was confiscated.

He admitted that he recorded it for his own viewing and had already deleted the footage.

Ms Jueraydah added that she holds no blame toward the boy’s parents, as he acted on his own, and hopes he stays away from such behaviour.

Also read: University student in M’sia caught secretly filming woman in shopping mall, wets himself when confronted



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jueraydah Sherdali on Facebook.