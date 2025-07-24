Woman in S’pore facing 82 charges after 79 dogs found inside landed home

Woman charged for having 79 un-microchipped dogs in home, faces 82 charges in total

A 50-year-old woman in Singapore has been slapped with 82 charges after authorities discovered she was keeping 79 dogs in a landed property without the necessary licences or microchipping them.

Julia Nicole Moss was formally charged in court on Tuesday (23 July), according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

Kept 79 miniature poodles without a licence

Moss allegedly housed at least 79 dogs — believed to be miniature poodles — at a property along Wak Hassan Drive on 28 Aug 2024, far exceeding the legal limit of three dogs per private premises.

Under NParks regulations, residents are allowed to keep a maximum of three cats or dogs, or a combination of both. Any exceptions must be approved in advance by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

However, Moss did not obtain any such approvals or licences for the animals.

Failed to microchip dogs, inform authorities of relocation

Apart from failing to license the dogs, Moss also faces charges for not complying with a directive issued by the Director-General of Animal Health and Welfare on 29 May 2024. She had been ordered to microchip the animals in her care but allegedly failed to do so.

Additionally, on 25 Jan this year, she reportedly relocated the dogs to another property along Wak Hassan Drive without notifying the authorities, as required under the Animals and Birds Act.

She also failed to inform the Director-General of the new address where the dogs were being kept.

Moss’s case has been adjourned to allow her time to engage legal counsel. She is expected to return to court in August.

If convicted, she could face the following penalties:

Up to S$5,000 for keeping more than three dogs without approval.

Up to S$5,000 per charge for owning a dog without a licence.

Up to 12 months’ jail, S$10,000 fine, or both for failing to microchip the dogs.

Up to six months’ jail, S$5,000 fine, or both for failing to inform authorities before moving the animals.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the current welfare status or location of the dogs.

Also read: Toa Payoh cat killer & abuser handed new charge for torturing sixth cat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Voices for Animals on Facebook and by MS News.