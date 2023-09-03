Woman Stands In Chinatown Parking Lot Like A Boss, Chases Vehicles Away

Woman Spotted Choping Parking Lot In Chinatown By Standing There

Standing in parking lots to ‘chope’ them for a car owner is often frowned upon in Singapore.

However, some people continue to do it, seemingly unbothered by the high possibility of going viral for the wrong reasons.

On Saturday (2 Sep), another set of pictures of someone standing in a parking lot in Chinatown emerged on Facebook.

The woman stood with hands on her hips, and reportedly chased away multiple vehicles vying the spot.

Woman chopes parking lot in Chinatown, stands with striking pose

Posting images of the incident to Facebook, ROADS.sg said the incident occurred along Banda Street in Chinatown at 4pm on 2 Sep.

The OP alleged that a woman had stood in a parking lot in the area, presumably reserving it for her friend.

She had also chased away other motorists while doing so, preventing them from parking there.

In two of the images, she stands in the lot with her hands on her hips.

A third picture shows her pacing in the vicinity, apparently wanting to mark the territory as hers.

Netizens urge authorities to intervene

The post has since gained quite a bit of attention on Facebook.

Many called the woman out for her actions, urging the relevant authorities to intervene.

Others said the OP should have confronted her for reserving the parking lot in such a manner, holding up other motorists.

Some also suggested that the vehicle may not be registered in Singapore as it seemed to sport a foreign licence plate.

And, of course, a few couldn’t help but comment on her pose. One netizen cheered the girl on for the striking pose.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.