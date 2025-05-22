Woman in M’sia convulses & falls on her face, episode allegedly caused by long-term vaping

Viral clip shows woman collapsing in convulsions allegedly due to vaping

As vaping continues to rise in popularity, so do concerns over its potential health risks.

In Malaysia, a disturbing video recently went viral showing a woman convulsing violently and collapsing face-first — allegedly due to long-term vaping.

In the clip, which was posted to Facebook, the woman appears to twitch uncontrollably while standing in a doorway, gripping the doorframe in an attempt to steady herself.

Her breathing is audible, and her eyes appear rolled back as she struggles to remain upright.

After several tense seconds, she collapses forward into a laundry basket, continuing to convulse on the floor.

The person behind the camera, believed to be her then-boyfriend, briefly appears in the shot holding a cigarette before calling out to her.

Then-boyfriend films woman who convulses due to vaping

The woman’s ex-boyfriend, who released the video, said he broke up with her due to her vaping habit.

He said the woman had been using e-cigarettes for a long time, something he only found out after they got together.

He claimed that he had “tried every method” to convince her to quit vaping, but she persisted with the habit.

The ex-boyfriend revealed that the incident caught on video was not the first time it had happened.

“The first two times, I was very scared, I immediately went to rescue her,” he wrote.

As she refused to listen, he decided to film her next convulsion to show it to her and “let her know the seriousness of the matter”, but this allegedly still did not persuade her to quit vaping.

Woman says it’s part of her past

The woman responded with her side of the story following the viral video.

She admitted that it was her in the clip but said the incident had happened “a long time ago”. She insisted that it was now “part of her past”.

She said the original video and everything connected to it have been deleted and asked netizens to stop sharing the video so she could start anew.

In her response, she also shared a police report where authorities decided not to investigate further into the incident, saying it has been resolved.

Featured image adapted from Alex Chang on Facebook.