Man allegedly punches woman ‘out of nowhere’ along River Valley Road, claims she punched him too

A woman has said that she was punched by a man along River Valley Road, in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

She related the encounter in the first post of an Instagram account, saying it took place at 4.20pm on 14 March.

In the post, the unnamed 28-year-old shared that she was walking home along Kim Yan Road, which is off River Valley Road, when she stepped aside to let a man pass as he ran for a bus.

However, he punched her “out of nowhere”, causing a sharp pain in her left arm.

“It didn’t seem like an accident,” she said, adding:

Could he have been aiming for my chest instead? I don’t know, but the pain and swelling made it clear this wasn’t just a random act.

He didn’t even look back, she wrote.

Man allegedly shows no remorse, says woman punched him too

The woman decided to follow the man up the bus and confront him.

But instead of apologising, he allegedly claimed that she had punched him too and that she wasn’t paying attention to where she was walking.

“He showed no remorse,” she said, making her wonder whether he had previously targeted women and girls in similar incidents.

She thus took a photo of him and made a police report immediately.

Woman says arm became swollen & painful

Speaking to MS News, the woman, who requested to remain anonymous, said that the incident occurred near 291 River Valley Road.

The man was running towards bus stop number 13099, which is before Kim Yan Road.

“He punched my left arm, which was quite close to my chest,” she added. It resulted in her arm becoming swollen and painful.

It still hurts even now, she said in her post.

Woman says victims shouldn’t stay silent

The woman cited a previous case in Singapore where a 70-year-old Yakult auntie died after being punched in a lift in Sengkang, noting that the outcome of her attack would’ve been far worse if it had happened to someone older or more vulnerable, adding:

This could have been your mother, daughter, sister, or wife. No one should feel unsafe walking home.

Thus, it’s important for victims not to stay silent but report the matter as “we cannot allow people like this to walk free”.

She appealed to netizens to reach out to her if they knew this man.

Man allegedly involved in other attacks, netizens say

The woman told MS News that someone had messaged her directly, saying that the man had spat on her and her kids about a month ago.

Her second post on Instagram has also drawn comments from other netizens who heard that he was involved in other attacks.

Apparently, the man “has a history of spitting on women” and “is already known to the police”, she claimed, asking:

How many more victims are there? How much longer before someone gets seriously hurt?

Woman wants stronger measures to protect the public

Unfortunately, the woman “no longer feels that Singapore is as safe as I once believed”, she told MS News.

Besides the physical pain, the injury has also made her self-conscious, prompting her to adjust her dressing to cover it, she said.

However, she also felt that this was not just about her. Her case was “just the tip of the iceberg”, she noted, adding:

By speaking up, I want to hold the perpetrator accountable and push for stronger measures to protect the public, especially vulnerable individuals who may be too afraid to come forward.

Those who have more information about the man may contact her by messaging her Instagram account.

