Woman in S’pore allegedly takes company laptop as ‘bonus’ after rage-quitting job, gets slammed by Redditors

Woman in Singapore rage-quits her job & allegedly takes company laptop as ‘bonus’

A woman in Singapore has sparked outrage online after allegedly quitting her job in a fit of anger and walking off with the company’s MacBook Pro, claiming it was her bonus.

According to a viral Reddit thread titled “Ex-colleague rage-quit and took company laptop as ‘bonus’”, the ex-employee submitted a 24-hour resignation letter without serving notice, and left with the company-issued laptop in tow.

“Her reasoning? That the laptop is her ‘contra’ for the bonus she thinks she’s entitled to,” the OP explained.

Since its posting on Tuesday (13 May), the thread has attracted over 120 comments, with netizens slamming the ex-employee’s actions as “theft” and “career suicide”.

Woman rage-quits after company failed to give out bonuses due to financial difficulties

Speaking to MS News, the OP — a 35-year-old Sales Manager — confirmed the incident happened in Singapore, at a Food and Beverage company that manufactured sauces where he previously held a Sales Manager role.

He shared that the woman had quit abruptly after learning there would be no bonuses this year due to financial difficulties the company was facing.

He explained that while the company never guaranteed bonuses, it had been giving them for the past few years.

When his former boss asked him for advice regarding the incident, the OP instructed them to lodge a police report as soon as possible.

Redditors slam woman for ‘theft’ & immaturity

Commenters didn’t hold back. Many Redditors condemned the woman’s behaviour, calling it immature and flat-out illegal.

“That’s considered stealing,” another wrote. “She ruined her whole future career prospects with one stupid move, now she is gonna have a black mark on her record when HR does background checks.”

One user quipped, “Sounds more like glorified theft.” They then said that the woman “should enjoy her ‘bonus'” before the authorities come knocking at her door.

