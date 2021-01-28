Woman Who Spat At NEX KFC Staff Pleads Guilty

A little patience goes a long way in avoiding unnecessary conflict — failing to do so can land one in trouble.

A 43-year-old woman pleaded guilty to spitting at a KFC manager at Nex during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period in Apr last year.

The woman faces up to 9 months’ jail. However, the court has also been told that she is receiving treatment for schizophrenia.

Woman spat on Nex KFC over delayed order

In a Facebook video shared by Stomp, Lin Si Ting, 43 could be seen complaining about the waiting time for her order at KFC Nex on 22 Apr 2020.

The Straits Times reported that she approached the counter 6 minutes after making her order and shouted at the staff.

She complained about the amount of time taken to complete the order and demanded that she be served immediately.

The 40-year-old service manager apologised and said there were other orders ahead of hers.

After being told that she had to wait for about 5 more minutes, however, Lin demanded for a refund should her food be delayed further.

The service manager agreed to do so, asking for a receipt, which Lin threw at her.

In the video, she could be heard shouting at the service manger “Wait for you to die, wait for your whole family to die”.

After this, Lin spat at the service manager twice before leaving.

The service manager could be seen recoiling in shock after spittle hit her arm.

Lin came back yet again a few minutes later, claiming that she has been refunded less than what was paid.

KFC staff called the police as Lin shouted at the victim once again after she was told the refunded amount was correct.

Woman faces 9 months’ jail

According to The Straits Times, the court was told that Lin is receiving treatment for schizophrenia.

On Thursday (28 Jan), District Judge May Mesenas requested a report to determine her suitability for a Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO) — this requires an offender suffering from some treatable mental disorders to undergo treatment for no longer than 24 months.

For causing intentional harassment, Lin faces a fine of up to $5000 and/or 6 months’ jail.

For using criminal force on a person, she could also face 3 months’ jail and/or a fine of up to $1,500.

Treat others as you’d like to be treated

Lin is scheduled to return to court on 25 Feb to be sentenced.

From the case’s facts and video, it is shocking to see someone spitting at another person, especially during the pandemic.

Delayed orders are a relatively common occurrence at restaurants and while the woman’s reaction appeared overblown, that she is seeking treatment for schizophrenia may mitigate future harm on others and herself.

We hope that Lin receives the help and treatment that she needs, and we also urge for understanding on how altered mental states can cause changes in behaviour.

