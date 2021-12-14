75-Year-Old Woman Who Cares For Jurong Stray Cats Passes Away On 9 Dec

Community cats are a common sight around Singapore. Oftentimes, these adorable creatures find their way into many people’s hearts, but none more so than those who selflessly care for them daily.

One such person is 75-year-old Mdm Tan Chen Tai who sadly passed away on Thursday (9 Dec).

Source

Prior to her passing, Mdm Tan walked the distance of 6 bus stops every day for 25 years just to feed and care for the cats in Jurong.

After finding out about the tragic passing, a fellow cat feeder took to Facebook to pay tribute to the late Mdm Tan, praising her for her dedication and kindness.

Mdm Tan walked distance of 6 bus stops to feed stray cats

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 75-year-old was a true cat lover and dedicated herself to caring for the community cats near her residence at Block 738 Jurong Street 75.

Source

Rain or shine, Mdm Tan walked the distance equivalent to 6 bus stops every day and took care of stray cats for the past 25 years

Besides feeding them, she also brought them to vets and paid for the bills from her own pocket.

From time to time, she also helped get these strays adopted into the right families and donated to needy families with cats.

Initially, she started out caring for just 1-2 cats, but her ‘area of care’ soon grew. On most days, she spent about 1 hour a day caring for the felines.

Mdm Tan also fielded questions about how to properly care for a pet cat.

Saved money to spend on cats

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mdm Tan’s son shared that his mother had not been working.

Her only source of money would be from the allowance her children gave every month.

Despite this, Mdm Tan scrimped and saved, and spent most of the money on cats instead.

Her son continued that he admires the big heart his mother had.

Cat feeder pays tribute to Mdm Tan

As she aged, Mdm Tan reportedly suffered from a heart condition. Her mobility also deteriorated as age caught up.

Things started worsening a month ago when she started having breathing difficulties, leading to her hospitalisation and eventual demise.

Over the years, Mdm Tan had become well-known in the cat feeders’ community. Upon hearing about her passing, a fellow cat feeder paid tribute to her on Facebook.

Source

The cat feeder said that she first met Mdm Tan in 2004 when she started feeding community cats.

It was Mdm Tan who taught her what type of cat food was best and guided her along the journey.

She continued that she will always be grateful for all Mdm Tan had done for her and the cat community.

The cat feeder assured that she will help care for Mdm Tan’s cats and keep them safe.

Concluding her post, she said Mdm Tan will always be remembered by her heart of gold and kindness towards humans and animals alike.

Mdm Tan will be remembered for her spirit of giving

It is rare to come across a person who so selflessly dedicated themselves and their resources to a cause and the community around it.

Mdm Tan will always be remembered for her unwavering love for these felines. May she live rest in peace.

We hope her spirit of giving continue to live on through her family and friends.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Siau Li Chao on Facebook.