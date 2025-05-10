Woman in Thailand receives package containing meth & ‘Ice’ after ordering wet wipes online

Woman in Thailand gets 40,000 meth pills & 2kg of ‘Ice’ delivered to her home

A woman in Thailand was left shocked after she ordered wet wipes via a popular shopping app, but ended up receiving a package of drugs instead.

Specifically, it reportedly contained 40,000 of meth pills and 2kg of crystal meth, according to Thai news outlet Khaosod.

Woman in Thailand receives unusually heavy parcel containing meth

The bizarre incident took place in Chumphon Province’s Pathio district, where a villager named only as Ms A made a bulk order of 10 packets of wet wipes for 169 baht (S$6.65) via a shopping app.

That afternoon, a private courier arrived with a single, unusually heavy parcel consisting of two smaller boxes taped together to form a single package.

Curious and alarmed by its weight, she opened the box after the courier left and was puzzled to find two speaker boxes instead of wet wipes.

At first, she thought she’d fallen victim to an online scam. But upon closer inspection, the speaker panels appeared suspiciously artificial.

She then called her partner to take a look, and together they discovered what appeared to be illegal substances.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, she immediately informed her village head.

Thailand police find meth pills & ‘Ice’ in package delivered to home of woman

The local police were also alerted and quickly arrived at her residence.

They found Ms A and the village head, Mr Pradermchai (name transliterated from Thai), waiting outside her house with the suspicious parcel.

Prising the boxes open, officers discovered two black-and-red speaker units branded “BIG SOUND”, reported Thairath.

The rear panels raised immediate suspicion — their odd-looking wiring and unusual weight prompted further inspection.

Using a screwdriver, officers removed the panels and uncovered foil-wrapped bundles hidden inside.

Inside the first speaker were 40,000 methamphetamine pills sealed in blue plastic bags.

In the second, 2kg of crystal meth — also known as ‘Ice’ — was stashed in vacuum-sealed packets disguised as Chinese tea.

Police question courier & branch manager

Police later brought the meth and ‘Ice’ back to the police station.

They also summoned the courier, 32-year-old Mr Witthawat (name transliterated from Thai), and the branch manager, 43-year-old Mr Phladisai (name transliterated from Thai), for questioning.

The two men claimed that the parcel originated from Bangkok and was routed through a distribution centre in Surat Thani before being dispatched to the final recipient in Chumphon.

They insisted they had no idea what was inside, saying they were simply fulfilling their duties to deliver it.

Investigators have since requested a full recipient log from the courier company to trace potential suspects and uncover links to drug-related networks, in order to nab those behind the smuggling attempt.

Featured image adapted from Thairath.