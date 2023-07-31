Women Snatch Clothes Off Rack At S’pore Expo, Called Out For Being Kiasu

Group Of Impatient Women Snatch Clothes Straight From Racks

Singaporeans are known for many things, and unfortunately, being afraid of losing out, or kiasu, is one of them.

Some women recently became the latest example of this trait while shopping for clothes at the Singapore Expo. A video circulating online showed them snatching clothes straight off the rack, presumably at a sale.

Now, that would not be too bad if not for the fact that they did so before the staff could put them where they should be.

Netizens who saw the video criticised the women, with most calling their behaviour embarrassing.

Group of women snatch clothes from the rack at Singapore Expo sale

On Sunday (30 July), a TikTok user uploaded a clip of the incident to the video-sharing platform.

In the video, a woman in white is standing next to a rack full of clothes at the Singapore Expo. Presumably, there’s a sale going on as there are many others there as well.

The woman in white tries to approach the rack, but a lady, apparently a staff member, stops her.

However, once the staff members start to push the rack, the woman in white reaches over and starts snatching the apparel off the rack

This seemingly prompts other women present to do the same.

As a result, the staff are unable to get the rack of clothes to where they should be, and some items even fall on the ground in the midst of the tussling.

This behaviour happens several times with other racks as well.

Towards the end of the video, the woman in white is, once again, seen snapping up items from a fresh rack.

This time, a throng of other women try to get their hands on some clothes as well.

While they clamour for the clothes, a voice in the background, presumably a staff member’s, can be heard saying, “Wait, wait, wait!”, to no avail.

Netizens call their behaviour ‘Kiasu’ & ‘embarrassing’

The clip made its way across other social media platforms besides TikTok.

The original TikTok user who uploaded the video seems to have disabled comments on the post. However, users on other platforms were still able to call out the women for their impatient behaviour.

Many, like this Instagram user, said that their actions were an embarrassment.

Another commented that people being too kiasu shows the “ugly side” of Singapore.

Echoing similar sentiments, this commenter noted that people are kiasu not only for clothes, but for concert tickets and mobile phones as well.

Ultimately, while we understand that the early bird catches the worm, such behaviour is unnecessary and inconsiderate.

We should all spare a thought for other people, who are patiently waiting for their chance to get what they want in an appropriate manner.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.