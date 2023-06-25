Chinese Crested Dog Crowned World’s Ugliest Canine, Was Rescued From Euthanasia 7 Years Ago

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chinese Crested Dog With Deformed Legs Crowned World’s Ugliest

Pet pageants are a popular pastime for pet owners who like to show off their furry companion’s good looks. Curiously, there is also a competition specifically to find the World’s Ugliest Dogs — and it just crowned a new winner.

This year, the champion is a greyish-black Chinese crested dog, Scooter, with a dangling tongue and reversed hind legs.

Scooter received a second lease of life when a volunteer rescued him from impending euthanasia.

Now, he is living his best life. In fact, one of the competition’s judges even compared him to a cute hairy hippopotamus.

Despite its name, the award, organisers said, is meant to showcase the importance of adoption.

The World’s Ugliest Dog 2023 competition happened on Friday (23 June). Part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair, it took place in California, United States.

The competition celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique, said its website. Additionally, it raises awareness and support towards the adoption of rescues.

This year, the champion is Scooter, a 7-year-old greyish-black Chinese crested dog. He competed against seven other canines.

His defining features include reversed hind legs, a dangling tongue which forms a permanent “blep”, and sparse wisps of whiteish-grey hair.

According to The New York Times (NYT), one of the judges, Catherine Liang, said that Scooter reminds her of a hairy hippopotamus, “in the cutest way possible”.

Was rescued from euthanasia seven years ago

Scooter’s biography listed on the competition website pointed out that he escaped the clutches of euthanasia seven years ago.

A Chinese crested breeder surrendered the newborn pup to animal control because of its deformed legs. Thankfully, a Saving Animals from Euthanasia volunteer got to him in time.

With a second lease at life, Scooter is now “not only surviving, but thriving”. His current owner is a woman by the name of Linda Elmquist, per NYT.

He uses his two front legs to carry him everywhere, across stones, curbs, and steps.

However, his front legs are no longer as strong as they used to be after years of supporting his weight. As a result, he sometimes needs a cart to move around — but it does not seem like he hates it.

In fact, he appreciates his newfound ability to zoom around and check things out, noted the bio. “He loves going to the park and welcomes any outstretched hand,” it said.

“And when the wheels come off, Scooter wobbles off, with a walk that only Scooter can do – on his own too feet!”

