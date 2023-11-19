61-Year-Old Man Loses S$500 At Yew Tee ATM, Went To Smoke Without Collecting Cash

Man Loses S$500 Cash From Yew Tee ATM After Forgetting It

On 31 Aug, a 61-year-old man had withdrawn S$500 at an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Yew Tee.

However, he apparently forgot to collect the cash before he went off for a cigarette.

To his horror, he returned minutes later to find his money gone, after someone allegedly took it for themselves.

When police looked into this case, they found that a woman appeared to have taken the money. However, the alleged act was committed from a blind spot of the surveillance camera, impeding the investigations.

Went to smoke after forgetting cash at Yew Tee ATM, returned to it missing

According to Shin Min Daily News, this happened at around 10.03am Thursday (31 Aug).

That day, Mr Li (transliterated from Mandarin) visited a POSB ATM at the Yew Tee MRT station, where he withdrew S$500 cash.

The money was from his last-drawn salary after he had resigned from his job a month ago, the 61-year-old shared. Initially, he had meant to use this money to repay a friend.

He recounted that there was no one around him when he performed the transaction. As he was apparently distracted by his thoughts, he only took his ATM card before he left, and left his cash at the withdrawal slot.

“I went aside for a smoke, but realised about two minutes in that I had forgotten my cash. When I returned, the cash had vanished into thin air.”

Person who took the money reportedly did it from a blind spot

Immediately, he notified the bank, who told him that they needed about four days to look into it.

Following their checks, the bank notified Mr Li that the money had indeed been retrieved. They advised him to lodge a police report should he wish to investigate further, and so he did.

After about a month, the police disclosed that, according to surveillance footage, the person who had taken the money was seemingly a woman wearing a surgical mask.

Mr Li said, “Two weeks later, I enquired with the police again, who told me that the woman who took the money was at a blind spot of the surveillance camera.”

“This impeded the investigations and the officers told me that they’ll let me know if they have any news,” he added.

The police confirmed with Shin Min that they have indeed received a report about this case, and are currently looking into it.

