Yishun resident raises concern over void deck cluttered with fridge, tables & boxes, allegedly since 2024

Yishun resident says cluttered void deck area remains uncleared despite reports to town council

A resident of Block 718 Yishun Street 71 has raised concerns over what he described as the prolonged misuse of a void deck, alleging that the common space has gradually been taken over by personal and commercial items.

Mr Azmin, 29, a chef de partie, told MS News that the situation has “reached a point of significant concern” after months of little to no action.

Residents have had to navigate around tables, chairs, and even a refrigerator placed within the shared void deck space on a daily basis.

Area allegedly filled with commercial and household items

According to Mr Azmin, the void deck now contains a mix of items, including stainless steel preparation tables, industrial refrigerators, fish tanks, plastic crates, styrofoam boxes, jerrycans, and cleaning supplies.

“What began as a few items has evolved into a full-scale encampment that obstructs public space, creates potential fire hazards, and compromises the cleanliness of the estate,” he said.

He added that the situation has been worsening since Sept 2024.

Fridge allegedly plugged into common power supply

Mr Azmin also alleged that a refrigerator in the void deck is plugged into a common power supply and used to store alcoholic beverages.

“These items belong to a group of nearby residents who use the area as a late-night gathering spot,” he claimed.

“They regularly engage in playing cards, smoking, and consuming alcohol, often lasting until midnight or 1am.”

He added that the space has effectively been turned into a “private lounge”.

Hygiene and fire safety concerns raised

Mr Azmin said residents have also flagged cleanliness issues, including overflowing bins, food waste, and lingering odours in the area.

“As seen from the current state, improper disposal of food waste is creating a breeding ground for cockroaches and rodents,” he said.

He also highlighted potential fire hazards, noting the presence of flammable materials like styrofoam and cardboard stored near electrical appliances.

“This poses a severe fire risk, and in an emergency, these obstructions could hinder evacuation or access for responders,” he added.

Reports allegedly raised but issue persists

Mr Azmin told MS News that despite reports being made to the relevant authorities, including the town council, residents claim the situation remains largely unresolved.

“Under the Town Council’s by-laws, the storage of items in common areas is strictly prohibited to ensure the safety and comfort of all residents,” he said.

He added that another resident, who declined to be named, had described the situation as “a lawless zone”.

“We pay our service and conservancy charges, but we can’t even use our own void deck,” the resident allegedly said.

According to Mr Azmin, residents of the block are calling for stronger action, including the removal of the items, the enforcement of common property rules, and more regular monitoring to prevent recurrence.

“It is time for the authorities to step in and reclaim [the void deck] for its residents.”

MS News reached out to Nee Soon Town Council for more information.

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Featured image courtesy of Mr Azmin.