4 young footballers dead after pickup truck strikes & drags motorcycle in Thailand

young footballers dead motorcycle

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The teens were on the way home on a motorcycle when the crash occurred.

By - 17 Apr 2026, 12:15 pm

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Young footballers dead after pickup truck strikes motorcycle

A motorcycle carrying four young footballers collided with a pickup truck in Loei Province, Thailand, at around 11pm on Monday (13 April).

This resulted in the death of four teenagers, identified as August, Ice, DR, and Satang.

They were aged between 14 and 16 and members of their school’s youth football team.

young footballers dead motorcycle 4

Source: Khaosod

Meanwhile, the pickup truck’s driver and passenger were injured in the incident.

Motorcycle dragged for 200 metres

DR’s mother said her son went out with his friends to celebrate Songkran, or Thai New Year, in Chiang Khan, Amarin TV reported.

The four teens were on their way home on a motorcycle when they collided with a pick-up truck at a curve.

young footballers dead motorcycle 3

Source: Matichon

According to the police, the severe impact caused the pickup truck to drag the motorcycle on the road for about 200 metres.

As a result, the motorcycle caught fire while the teens were thrown out of the vehicle.

The boys reportedly died at the scene, while the pickup truck’s driver and passenger sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Drug pipe found in pickup truck

Police questioned the 28-year-old pickup truck driver, Wutthichai (name transliterated from Thai), AmarinTV reported.

However, he was unable to provide a statement, given his dazed condition.

Source: AmarinTV

After searching his vehicle, the authorities found a drug-smoking tube on the driver’s seat.

Allegedly, the driver had also been drinking before the incident. However, alcohol test results are still pending.

young footballers dead motorcycle 1

Source: AmarinTV

Footage from a resident also reportedly showed Wutthichai getting out of his truck shirtless and causing a commotion after the collision.

He then ran into a house 50 meters away from the scene, claiming he knew nothing, until police arrived and escorted him.

Deceased teens’ parents seek death penalty for driver

Currently, no charges have been filed against the pickup truck driver.

Distraught parents of the deceased teens allegedly seek a life sentence or even the death penalty for the suspect.

Also read: 4 teens in Melaka involved in head-on motorcycle collision, 3 die from injuries

4 teens in Melaka involved in head-on motorcycle collision, 3 die from injuries

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Featured image adapted from Khaosod, Matichon.

Article written by:

Kim Tan
Kim Tan
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