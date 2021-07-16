Special Needs Youth Who Requires Dialysis Missing Since 11 July

Individuals with special needs tend to require more attention as they might need more guidance in certain things. Hence, family members would understandably be concerned if they go missing.

A netizen, Ms Ferlyn, has taken to Facebook to search for her cousin Nasir. According to her post, Nasir is a youth with special needs who requires weekly dialysis.

Source

Hence, they have to find him as soon as possible.

Last seen on Wednesday

Ms Ferlyn wrote in her post that Nasir was last seen in Clementi on Wednesday (14 Jul) after leaving his house in Bedok on Sunday (11 Jul).

He was wearing a black t-shirt and greyish pants.

Source

If anyone happens to spot Nasir, you may contact the phone number stated in Ms Ferlyn’s post or reach her via Facebook message.

5 days since special needs youth went missing

At the time of writing, Nasir appears to be missing still. This would mark 5 days since he has returned home.

Nasir’s family is extremely anxious as he requires weekly dialysis. Since dialysis treatments are crucial to keep the body functioning well, this is a race against time to ensure his health is in good condition.

Source

Ms Ferlyn added that Nasir is unable to communicate well, though he is able to understand what others are saying. He will, however, respond to anyone who calls out his name.

Hope that he will be reunited with his family soon

It’s always worrying when one’s family member doesn’t return home, especially for someone with special needs.

MS News urges all members of public who may have seen Nasir around to provide any form of assistance to his family as any information is crucial.

Finding and reuniting him with his loved ones is certainly of utmost importance.

We hope that Nasir’s family will be able to locate him soon, and have him home safe and sound.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.