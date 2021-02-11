Man Spots Special Needs Child Walking Alone Along The Expressway

When young children lose their way, determining who to call for help may be daunting. Fortunately, a fair share of good Samaritans in our community are willing to help those in distress.

This morning (11 Feb), Instagram page @sgfollowsall shared the post by a man who had spotted a special needs child along an expressway.

Source

The strange yet concerning incident thankfully had a positive ending, as the man stopped to help the young child.

Motorcyclist sees special needs child walking on expressway

In the Instagram story, the man writes that he was riding on the expressway last week when he spotted a special needs child walking alone there.

According to him, no other motorists stopped to give the child a helping hand, which he found rather saddening.

The kind stranger thus took the initiative to approach the child and ask if he had the contact number of his parents.

He said,

“Mommy, daddy phone number you have? Or Whatsapp?”

Upon getting in touch with the young boy’s mother, he sent her their live location.

Eager to ensure his safety, the man patiently stayed with the boy until his mother arrived. Apparently, she didn’t even know that her son was in danger until she received the call.

Hopes others will help those in need

The incident was quickly resolved, but the netizen hopes that motorists will have the initiative to reach out whenever they find someone in need.

All it takes is to slow down and stop by the side of the road.

If you’re unsure of how to handle the situation, you can always call the police for assistance.

Kind act a good example for us to follow

Thanks to the kind stranger, the child is now safe and sound with his family. Kudos to the motorcyclist for not hesitating to stop and help.

We hope this incident reminds us to lend a helping hand, especially to those who may be helpless. Who knows the same kindness will be extended us in return some day, when we need help too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jean-Marie on Flickr.