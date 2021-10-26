Zebra Foal Born In Singapore Zoo, First Birth Of Endangered Species Here

Zoos have an important job of not only conserving different animals species but also educating the public about it.

Additionally, zoos often participate in conservation projects dedicated to helping certain species move away from the brink of extinction.

In a press release on Tuesday (26 Oct). the Singapore Zoo announced the birth of a Grevy’s zebra foal

This is the first Grevy’s Zebra born in Singapore Zoo, marking a monumental step in protecting the endangered species.

Singapore Zoo welcomes birth of zebra foal from endangered species

On 30 Sept, Singapore Zoo welcomed a new addition to the family, more specifically, the Grevy’s zebra family.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Grevy’s zebra is currently classified as an endangered species.

Dr Luis Carlos Neves, Vice President of Animal Care in the Mandai Wildlife Group, shared that there are fewer than 2,000 Grevy’s zebras left in the wild and just over 400 under human care.

This birth comes 1.5 months after the prominent panda cub was born at River Wonders, previously known as River Safari.

The Grevy’s zebra foal was given the name Izara, which is of African origin and means star.

Foal getting used to its enclosure

Nearly a month old, Izara currently has reddish-brown stripes, — features associated with the Grevy’s species. It will gradually turn black as she grows older.

Izara will be conditioned in the herd’s enclosure before joining the rest at the Wild Africa zone in the zoo.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

She could be seen trotting happily into her enclosure alongside her mother, Kolle.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Izara is still suckling from her mother as she is still rather young.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

However, her keepers note that she is slowly starting to nibble on solid food as well.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Additionally, Izara is extremely lively and often runs around the enclosure. She was even pictured playfully chasing after a bird.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Endangered zebra species part of programme to sustain population

The entire Grevy’s zebra herd arrived in Singapore last June from USA’s Tanganyika Wildlife Park. It is home to Izaraa’s parents as well as 2 other female zebras.

They are part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) ex-situ programme (EEP) for the species.

By initiating the programme, they hope to maintain a healthy and sustainable population under human care for both conservation and educational purposes.

Hence, Izara’s birth is significant in protecting the endangered Grevy’s species, especially under human care.

Grevy’s zebras are the largest and most endangered of the world’s 3 remaining zebra species. They can be found in isolated pockets of Ethiopia and Northern Kenya.

Unfortunately, wild populations have fallen by 85% in the last 30 years due to loss of water sources, habitat loss, hunting, and disease.

Visit zebra foal at the Singapore Zoo soon

We’re glad that Singapore Zoo is doing its part to conserve not only the Grevy’s zebra population but other animal species as well.

Those who wish to meet the Grevy’s zebra herd at the Singapore Zoo can do so soon once Izara has been conditioned.

We certainly look forward to seeing the little one grow up.

