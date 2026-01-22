11 injured after accelerator on bus in Thailand jams, causing driver to crash into fire engine

Eleven injured after accelerator jams on bus in Thailand causing driver to crash into fire engine

On 13 Jan evening, the accelerator on a bus in Thailand jammed, causing the vehicle to crash straight into a parked fire engine.

According to Khaosod, the accident occurred underneath the parking area of the Thailand Cultural Centre MRT Station.

11 injured in crash

Thailand authorities said they received an alert to the accident at 7.30pm.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered an orange air-conditioned bus.

Authorities observed that the crash had damaged the vehicle’s right front and the windshield.

The left side of the vehicle remains largely undamaged.

Meanwhile, the crash wrecked the front of the fire truck. Multiple electronic devices, hooked up to the dashboard, dangled from the outside of the vehicle.

In addition to the damage to the vehicles, the crash injured the driver, the fare collector, and nine passengers.

They were conveyed to multiple nearby hospitals for treatment.

Driver says the accelerator jammed

When police questioned him, the driver claimed he was exiting the garage when the accelerator jammed.

The jam caused him to lose control of the vehicle, which he ploughed into the fire truck parked nearby.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

PTT Lubricants, a leading automotive brand in Thailand, said that if a driver discovers their accelerator has jammed, they should shift to neutral and then apply the brakes gradually.

The company also warned against a full-on brake immediately, as this may cause the vehicle to spin.

PTT Lubricants advised against turning off the engine, as this would stop the power steering from working, reducing the driver’s control over the vehicle.

