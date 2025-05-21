5 lesser-known facts about Andre Low, the ex-lawyer who worked under Davinder Singh

5 lesser-known facts about new NCMP Andre Low

Andre Low of The Workers’ Party (WP) has been declared as a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) on Monday (19 May).

In the General Election (GE) 2025, Mr Low stood in the Single Member Constituency (SMC) of Jalan Kayu and wrestled a significant 48.53% of the vote.

His narrow loss to the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Ng Chee Meng made him the highest-scoring unelected opposition candidate, thus earning him one of the NCMP seats.

Now that he will be entering parliament, here are some facts about the 34-year-old up-and-coming politician you might not know.

1. Worked under PAP MP Davinder Singh as a junior lawyer

Having completed a Bachelor of Laws at the University College London, Mr Low began his career as a lawyer.

Upon graduating, he became a Litigation Associate at Drew & Napier LLC.

There, Mr Low worked under Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, who is a former PAP politician and the MP representing Toa Payoh GRC and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC between 1988 and 2006.

Looking back at his time there, Mr Low said that he had “brilliant colleagues” and a “wonderful mentor”.

After two years as a lawyer, however, he transitioned into the technology industry, then to consulting and back to tech.

2. Andre Low picked up beatboxing in school choir

One of Mr Low’s more unique and fun talents is his ability to beatbox.

In an interview with The Straits Times (ST), he demonstrated what he described as his “little party trick”.

He shared that he picked up the skill in Junior College (JC), where he was part of the school choir.

Since all the traditional vocal parts — soprano, alto, tenor, and bass — were taken, Mr Low took on a different role and learned to beatbox instead.

3. His family always supported the opposition

Joining politics is no easy feat, but some may say that doing so with the opposition might be an even harder journey.

Mr Low shared in his introduction video that his parents — who were both Ministry of Education (MOE) teachers — were “ecstatic” when they found out he was stepping up as a WP candidate.

“I was taught from a young age to embrace curiosity and ask questions of the world around me,” said the only child.

He also revealed that his family has always been strong supporters of the opposition.

Growing up in Aljunied, Mr Low said that joining the WP felt like a natural process.

4. He is a “hands-on” man — both on the ground and at home

Describing himself as “hands-on”, Mr Low shared that when he and his wife bought their HDB resale flat three years ago, he handled most of the renovations himself.

These include the painting, the electrical work, and even some of the plumbing.

This aspect of his personality — which he cultivated since childhood with his father — has also transferred to his work with the WP.

Mr Low’s began volunteering with the WP a few months before the 2020 GE.

Before GE2025, he ran the Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) for three years — an experience which he called “formative” for his political journey.

Using his unique experience in tech, Mr Low built a digital MPS system to facilitate the sessions during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, he also put in the hours to walk the ground at food distribution drives and community events.

5. Andre Low is married with a daughter on the way

The 34-year-old politician is married with a daughter due around National Day.

Mr Low has expressed his excitement to welcome his “little girl”, though he initially did not think of himself as a parent.

As a younger Singaporean, he struggled to find a sense of stability when it came to housing and starting a family.

Over time, however, he and his wife came around to the thought of having kids.

More eyes on Andre Low as he enters Parliament as NCMP

There is a silver lining to his marginal loss this GE, as Mr Low will be taking up a seat in the 15th parliament as NCMP alongside fellow WP mate Eileen Chong from the Tampines GRC slate.

More eyes will now be on him, eager to see what this young and fresh politician can bring to the table.

Humbled to be given this opportunity, Mr Low pledged to use his platform to continue advocating for a more “balanced and diverse political system”.

Mr Low looks forward to bringing “fresh perspectives to important national conversations” together with Ms Chong.

