Ascott offers free accommodation to father of 6-year-old Indonesian girl killed in Chinatown accident

Ascott offers complimentary stay to father of 6-year-old Indonesian girl killed in Chinatown accident, mother remains hospitalised

Hospitality operator Ascott has offered complimentary accommodation to the father of a six-year-old Indonesian girl who died following a traffic accident in Chinatown on 6 Feb.

Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani was in Singapore with her family for a holiday when the incident occurred near the carpark beside the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

She and her mother, Raisha Anindra Pascasiswi, were struck by a car and taken to hospital.

Sheyna later died from cranio-cerebral injuries sustained in the accident, while Ms Raisha remains under intensive medical care at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Ascott extends support to grieving family

In a statement to MS News, a spokesperson for The Ascott Limited said the company had reached out to the Indonesian Embassy to extend support to the family.

“Our hearts go out to Mr Ashar Ardianto and his family following this tragedy,” the spokesperson said.

Ascott has offered complimentary accommodation to Mr Ashar so he can remain in Singapore while his wife continues receiving treatment.

The company said the gesture is intended to support him “during this difficult period as he stays in Singapore to be with his wife while she receives medical care”.

Mother conscious but not fit for transfer

The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore said Ms Raisha suffered significant injuries, including fractures and internal trauma, in the accident.

She is currently under close medical supervision in the high-dependency unit at SGH.

According to the embassy, she has regained consciousness and is in stable condition, although doctors have indicated she remains weak.

While the family hopes to move her back to Indonesia for continued care, medical professionals have advised that she is not yet fit to travel.

Embassy officials have been assisting the family since 6 Feb, including coordinating procedures related to the repatriation of Sheyna’s remains.

The six-year-old was flown back to Indonesia on 8 Feb and laid to rest later that day at the Tanah Kusir Public Cemetery in Jakarta.

Separately, friends and former university classmates of Ms Raisha have started a fundraiser to help defray her medical expenses.

The appeal was circulated through the University of Indonesia’s alumni network, where she completed her studies in 2017.

Driver arrested, police investigations ongoing

The Singapore Police Force said a 38-year-old woman was arrested on 6 Feb for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Indonesian Embassy added that it continues to stay in contact with Singapore authorities regarding the case and has conveyed official condolences to the family, while also offering assistance should legal support be required.

