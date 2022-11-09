S’poreans Miss Blood Moon Due To Cloudy Sky, Catch Glimpses In Photos From Other Countries

View Of Blood Moon Blocked By Cloudy Skies In Singapore On 8 Nov

Back in June, a rare strawberry supermoon graced our skies and captivated those who caught sight of it.

So when the Science Centre Observatory (SCOB) announced that there would be a blood moon on 8 Nov, many were naturally excited about the phenomenon.

However, they noted that it would be challenging to catch a glimpse of the occurrence as the total lunar eclipse happens at 6.16pm before the moon is visible in Singapore.

Moreover, the wet weather recently led to cloudy skies late into the night, which many claimed made any view of a blood moon impossible.

Blood moon visible in other countries

According to the SCOB’s Facebook post, the blood moon was set to happen yesterday (8 Nov) evening.

Sadly, cloudy skies blocked the view of this rare phenomenon, which is reportedly the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

But don’t worry if you didn’t manage to spot it, because folks from other countries have managed to capture photos of the magnificent sight.

An astrophotographer from Arizona in the USA captured the eclipse in all its glory, with the vibrant red and orange hues looking like they’re consuming the celestial body.

Another photo of the blood moon from Japan showed a milder shade of similar colours.

Residents in Toronto managed to get a full view of the moon in all its grandeur, like a flaming orb hanging in the night sky.

Singapore residents unable to catch glimpse of eclipse

Over in Singapore, residents who looked up at the sky weren’t as lucky.

In fact, the attempt was apparently so disappointing that one man cheekily edited a tomato into his shots of the moon to emulate the blood moon’s redness.

Another netizen didn’t let the failed attempt faze him either, instead choosing to reminisce the two blood moons he spotted in 2018.

While not exactly a blood moon, this Facebook user still managed to capture the full moon, which was no less beautiful.

Hope we can catch the next lunar eclipse properly

While circumstances sadly didn’t allow us to catch the blood moon, we can thank the Internet for compensating for it.

We’re sure those who missed the phenomenon are grateful for the stunning photos others have shared online.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to spot the next lunar eclipse from our little red dot in 2025.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and @khalilramos on Instagram.