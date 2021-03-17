Diver Finds Blue-Ringed Octopus At Pulau Hantu

Just when you think we know every species on our local shores, a new discovery pops out of nowhere — much to the delight of nature-loving folks in Singapore.

A recent sighting of a rare sea creature takes the form of a smol yet venomous mollusk.

On Sunday (14 Mar), local diver Robert Tan shared that he found a blue-ringed octopus at Pulau Hantu.

The neon blue colouring and squishy exterior may tempt you to come closer, but do proceed with caution because it can kill.

Diver discovers blue-ringed octopus

In a YouTube video, Mr Tan shared that he found the rare organism while guiding 2 others amid the crystal clear waters.

4 minutes from their descent, he found a peculiar rock a few metres away.

Fuelled by curiosity, he approached the creature and noticed that it had distinctive blue rings.

Shortly after, he deduced that it was the venomous blue-ringed octopus.

While the species is native to Southern Australia, it seems one has managed to end up on our own shores.

Small but venemous

At first glance, the psychedelic rings may urge you to approach, but you should back away instead and refrain from touching them.

This organism produces a potent venom that is 1,000 times more powerful than cyanide—enough to kill 26 humans within minutes.

Unfortunate victims may experience respiratory depression or arrest, according to Healthline. Other symptoms may include numbness, sweating, difficulty swallowing, lightheadedness, nausea, and loss of vision.

Though it rarely bites, don’t prod and provoke it to ensure your safety.

In more severe cases, victims could also suffer from paralysis, weakness in the muscles, and lack of oxygen.

Hoping for more discoveries

Through this, we hope local divers remain vigilant if they’re lucky enough to encounter this scarce organism.

While it can be dangerous when provoked, we must also protect them to maintain a balanced ecosystem.

The adorable critter is only one out of many sea creatures waiting to be discovered. Here’s to hoping that we get more opportunities to witness the marvels of nature.

