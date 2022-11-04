Boy Who Passed Away From Punggol Accident Studied Hard Despite Dyslexia, Was Well-Behaved & Kind

Mum Of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Passed Away From Punggol Accident Remembers Him As Devoted To God

On 10 Oct, a 14-year-old boy was knocked down by a car in Punggol and spent three weeks in hospital.

Unfortunately, he ended up succumbing to his injuries on Wednesday (2 Nov).

Prior to his passing, his mother revealed that he had dyslexia, but that didn’t stop him from studying hard.

He was also a “well-behaved and kind boy”, she said.

Prayer request sent out for boy in Punggol accident

While the parents of the deceased boy, Adriel Choo Yong Xing, haven’t spoken in public since the accident, a woman shared a message from his mother on Facebook on 27 Oct, before his passing.

The OP said she received the message from a friend in Singapore who received a prayer request from a friend of Adriel’s mother.

Sadly, it revealed that Adriel was already brain dead at the time of the post.

However, prayers were requested anyway in the hope that they will help.

Boy’s mother reveals his dyslexia

In the message, Adriel’s mother revealed that her son had dyslexia — a learning disorder that causes difficulty in reading.

Despite his condition, though, the boy never gave up — he was super hardworking, studying hard to do well in school, his mother said.

And it appears that his efforts paid off, as his streaming results were positive, allowing him to get his first choice of subject combination.

He also managed to get a lateral transfer this year, the proud mother added.

Sadly, Adriel might not have found out about his streaming results before the accident, as his mother apparently only just got them from his principal.

Boy was well-behaved & kind

Besides being a model student, Adriel was apparently also a good son.

His mother described him as “very well-behaved and kind”. He’s also faithful and devoted to God.

The accident only goes to show that life is unpredictable, she added, and we should cherish every moment with our family.

St Andrew’s Secondary saddened by passing

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Adriel was a Secondary 2 student from St Andrew’s Secondary School.

His school said they were saddened by his death, and will provide the necessary assistance to his family as well as and his schoolmates and teachers.

51-year-old Mr Li Weiqiang, the father of Adriel’s classmate, told Zaobao that the accident was unfortunate.

He hoped the incident would remind people to slow down at pedestrian or zebra crossings, whether there are people or not.

Passing was a big blow to parents

At Adriel’s wake on Thursday (3 Nov), a friend of the boy’s parents said his passing was a big blow to them.

Their emotions haven’t yet settled, they added, and as such they declined to be interviewed.

The wake is at the multi-purpose hall in Block 321 Sumang Walk — right next to the pedestrian crossing where the accident occurred.

Memorial services will be conducted over the weekend from 5-6 Nov at 8pm, and the funeral will be on Monday (7 Nov).

Punggol accident sent boy flying 10m

The fatal accident took place on the morning of 10 Oct at Sumang Walk in Punggol.

A witness shared that Adriel was crossing the road when a BMW car allegedly ran the red light and crashed into him.

The impact apparently shattered the car’s windscreen and sent the boy flying about 10m away.

Another witness told Zaobao that the boy’s clothes were stained with blood and he was breathing heavily.

Medics were also attending to him, so he thought that the boy’s condition would stabilise after being sent to the hospital.

However, he didn’t expect him to sadly pass away.

24-year-old driver arrested

As for the driver, witnesses said he seemed nervous as his hands were shaking as he was being questioned by the police.

They also vaguely overheard him telling them that he didn’t remember what had happened.

He was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

A 24-year-old BMW driver is assisting in investigations, the police confirmed.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Gone too soon

Losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, so everybody with a heart will sympathise with Adriel’s parents.

The sudden loss of a kind and studious child like Adriel won’t be something that will be gotten over quickly.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the victim’s family. May they find justice for the tragedy that claimed his life.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.