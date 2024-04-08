S’pore bus driver caught smoking & using phone while driving on Causeway

Bus driver caught smoking & playing with mobile phone while at the wheel

On Saturday (6 April), a bus driver was filmed smoking and using his mobile phone while driving on the Causeway.

The online video post claims that he works for a local company offering cross-border routes between Singapore and Johor Bahru (JB).

While some netizens called out the driver’s actions, others pointed out that passengers should have spoken to him.

Video shows bus driver using phone while driving

The same day the incident occurred, Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV shared footage of the bus driver using his phone while at the wheel.

With the phone in his left hand, the driver used the back of his arm to control the steering wheel.

The clip later cut to a scene of him draping his right arm outside the bus window while smoking a cigarette.

At some point along the journey, the driver seemingly spat on the road.

Concerned netizens think driver should be reported to the authorities

In the comments, several netizens swiftly called for the driver to be reported.

One Facebook user implored the individual behind the camera to contact the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as the driver’s actions could have put many lives at risk.

Another user pointed out that the driver was operating a “public fare revenue service vehicle”, making his actions all the more unacceptable.

Meanwhile, some questioned why the OP had to share the video online when they could have simply reported the matter to either the bus company or the authorities.

Others emphasise that passengers have a role to play

Others, however, highlighted that passengers should also take the initiative to speak to the driver.

Stressing that the situation involves “life and death”, one commenter urged netizens to report the driver if he shows no remorse for his actions.

Another echoed the sentiment and said that the passenger who filmed the act would be partly responsible if any injuries occurred since they presumably didn’t do anything to alert the driver.

