Bus driver in M’sia yelled at for allegedly speeding while watching TikTok videos

Bus driver gets chewed out for allegedly speeding while using TikTok

A bus driver in Malaysia got into a heated argument with passengers for driving dangerously and for using his phone while at the wheel.

TikTok user Lah Abdul Empire posted a video of the exchange on his account, revealing how the driver — who was ferrying passengers from Kuala Lumpur (KL) to Mersing — sped dangerously along winding roads in the dead of night.

Passenger confronts driver for speeding at 4am

The shocking incident unfolded at about 4am, when worried passengers could no longer tolerate the driver’s reckless driving. It is unclear when the incident took place.

He wrote: “Advice had already been given, but he simply told us to drive the bus ourselves. That is what he gets. I hope he regrets his job as a bus driver after this.”

In the now-viral clip, a furious passenger can be heard repeatedly calling the driver “stupid” and accusing him of driving in a “haram” — the Arabic term for ‘forbidden’ — manner, showing no restraint as he reprimanded the driver.

According to the poster, the driver not only ignored repeated warnings to slow down but was allegedly watching TikTok videos while behind the wheel.

“We were passengers on this bus, and this incident happened at 4am. The bus was going at a speed of 90km/h to 110km/h on a winding road. This was not on a highway; it was a narrow back road from KL to Mersing,” he wrote in the comments. “The driver was even watching TikTok while speeding like that!”

After getting scolded, the driver slowed down for the rest of the trip.

The OP added that he and his family opted for the bus as they were travelling in a large group comprising about 24 people.

Netizens say driver deserved scolding for safety negligence

Most netizens felt the driver deserved the scolding for his alleged disregard for safety.

One user commented that she felt satisfied hearing the scolding, adding that the bus driver would not listen if he was told nicely.

Another person shared that he has been a bus driver since 1993 and has never once been criticised by passengers — only thanked with warm smiles.

Another netizen reprimanded the driver for not learning anything from the recent bus tragedy — a bus carrying 42 students crashed into an MPV, killing 15 people.

He further emphasised that the driver needs to be responsible for passengers’ lives, implying that he should prioritise safety.

