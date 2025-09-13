Several buses speed recklessly on TPE, sparking concerns about road safety

Chartered buses seen speeding on TPE, video of incident goes viral

A video on TikTok showing several buses speeding on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) has gone viral.

Niki, the user who filmed the clips, told MS News that the buses were not only racing at high speeds but also weaving through traffic.

Speculating that the buses — which appeared to be chartered coaches — were travelling at more than 90km/h, she said that they were “swerving from one lane to another” and “overtaking recklessly”.

“The buses gave no chances to any type of vehicle… so many close calls,” said Niki, who observed four buses that night.

At one point, she said the buses occupied a lane each and formed a “wall”.

“Paranoid” and “terrified” for their safety, Niki and her companion intentionally followed behind a larger SMRT double-decker bus to avoid potential collision.

She added that as a frequent commuter on the TPE, she has observed similar cases in the past.

Video of speeding buses raises safety concerns

The video of the incident, which happened on the TPE from Tampines towards Woodlands on Wednesday (10 Sept) at 12.24am, has sparked public concern.

Some netizens are demanding for authorities to take action to prevent accidents.

Meanwhile, other motorists shared similar experiences.

One commenter said that they “used to get bullied” by these buses and that they have observed the buses occupying three lanes on the road.

Meanwhile, another netizen shared that it is not uncommon to see vehicles cruising at such high speeds on the TPE or the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Authorities to increase penalties for speeding

In a news release in May, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that it is enhancing penalties for speeding offences.

It highlighted that speeding is a “major cause” of accidents and noted that speeding violations reached a 10-year high in 2024.

Effective 1 Jan 2026, stricter penalties include increased demerit points and fines.

“The enhanced penalties underscore MHA’s commitment to maintaining road safety,” the Ministry stated, emphasising that road safety is a “shared responsibility”.

“MHA will continue to review our laws and policies as necessary in order to keep our roads safe.”

Also read: SMRT bus driver accused of speeding & driving one-handed, netizens defend him

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kittyy.___ on TikTok.