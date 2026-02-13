Bushfire spreads to abandoned vehicle parking lot in M’sia, destroying 44 vehicles

Bushfire affects abandoned vehicle parking lot

A bushfire broke out and spread to a nearby abandoned vehicle open parking lot in Puchong, Malaysia, on Wednesday (11 Feb).

According to The Star, the local council-owned lot is a storage facility for unserviceable vehicles.

The fire department received an emergency call regarding the fire at 2.40pm, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar.

Fire extinguished in over three hours

A total of 12 firefighters from the Cyberjaya and Bangi Fire and Rescue Stations, a fire truck, and an ambulance were immediately dispatched.

They arrived at the scene at 3.10pm.

A photo of the incident shared by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department shows thick, black smoke billowing from the burning parking lot.

The flames were brought under control and fully extinguished at 6.20pm.

Four acres of grassland engulfed in flames

Mr Ahmad said the fire razed about four acres of grassland before it reached the parking lot, burning 44 wrecked vehicles.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties from the incident.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Featured image adapted from Selangor Fire and Rescue Department via Bernama on Facebook.