This Cat Is A Selfie King Who Takes Impressive Photos

Taking a selfie is a fairly common activity for anyone that love to share their daily adventures online. Though taking the perfect selfie involves much trial and error, it seems there’s a feline that specialises in this art form.

Meet Manny a rescued grey tabby cat from Arizona—affectionately known as the ‘Selfie Cat’.

With the help of his owner named Yorem Ahm, Manny travels across the world and takes selfies with the different animal friends he meets.

Manny was a rescued cat

Before his rise to fame, Manny was a stray cat who was adopted by Mr Ahm and his wife.

According to an interview with his owner, Manny was naturally inquisitive and curious. He is a pro photobomber who even attempts to take the camera.

One day, the feline stretched out his paw to hold the camera during the shoot. Not long after, the extroverted kitten became a viral selfie king with 630,000 followers on Instagram.

Manny is a selfie king with lots of friends

Much like your extroverted friend, Manny is a people person who takes selfies with everyone he meets.

Even if he’s on vacation and far from home, he can chat up with the locals and make long-lasting connections.

He even befriended the King of the Animal Kingdom and shared a selfie to immortalize their friendship.

When he’s not napping or snacking, you’ll find him hanging out with his BFFs in the wild.

Sometimes dogs and cats just don’t get along, but that doesn’t seem the case for Manny who can even befriend man’s best friend.

Keeping up with a long list of friends can be exhausting. Thankfully, technology lets this tabby cat catch up with his buddies every now and then.

Stay tuned to his adventures

Manny is arguably the most extroverted feline you’ll find online.

To stay tuned to his adventures, you can follow his Instagram account @yoremahm.

If you’ve ever lacked the courage to take the first step, maybe this selfie king will give you the push you need to go out and meet new people.

