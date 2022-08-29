S’pore Pet Cats Get Their Own Mini Prayer Mats, But Some Still Prefer Their Owners’

Singaporeans Share Pictures Of Pet Cats On Mini Prayer Mats

If there’s one thing cats are known for, it’s getting their paws on everything, everywhere — sometimes to the detriment of their owners.

They’re also known for their love of settling down in the oddest places, be it laptops, tyres, or freshly opened cardboard boxes.

Now, we can add prayer mats to the list too, thanks to these ‘pious’ cats.

A Facebook user shared a post of cats ‘praying’ on mini prayer mats next to their owners, which prompted Singaporeans to share similar photos.

Singaporean Muslims asked if they have prayer mats for cats

A post featuring cats on mini prayer mats was shared on the Facebook group ‘Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats’ last Thursday (25 Aug).

The original post showed various felines lying or sitting next to their owners, who were in the midst of conducting daily prayers.

Better yet, the cats all had their own mini prayer mats, suggesting that they had likely cultivated a habit of ‘praying’ as well.

One fur parent even laid out two separate mats, one for each of his fur babies.

In her caption, OP wondered if any Muslim members of the group have a prayer mat for their cats too.

Singaporeans share adorable photos of pet cats on prayer mats

Singaporeans were quick to share photos of their pet cats on mini prayer mats, whether they were playing, lying down, or just sleeping.

One fur parent shared that although their pets all had their own prayer mats, they still preferred their owner’s.

Another pet owner shared that they had the exact same predicament.

One member commented that their son has no choice but to share his prayer mat with his ‘lil brother’, aka the family’s pet cat.

Meanwhile, another commenter said they got their cat a mini mat to keep it from sleeping on theirs during prayers.

A fellow fur parent said that it knows it shouldn’t be sitting on theirs once its mat has been laid out, although judging by the cat’s scowl, we gather it’s not too pleased to be there.

Cats are considered holy animals in Islam

For those who are unfamiliar, it may be interesting to note that cats are regarded as holy animals.

According to an op-ed in The Guardian by a practising Muslim, cats are thought of as ‘ritually clean’, which allows them to enter homes and mosques.

Prophet Muhammad himself was said to be a cat lover, and had a favourite by the name of Muezza.

In fact, legend has it that he once cut off the sleeve of his prayer robe because Muezza was sleeping on it, and he did not want to disturb her.

As such, cats’ revered role in Islam might explain why they are seemingly so drawn to their owners when they’re praying.

The most paw-some prayer companion one can have

It’s both an amusing and heartwarming sight to see cats be by their owners’ side when they’re praying.

Although some of them probably just like napping on a comfy mat, we like to think they also enjoy the calm and enlightenment one receives from prayers.

Featured image adapted from Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats on Facebook.