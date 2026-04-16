15 excess power banks seized at Changi Airport on first day of new restrictions, 275 flights screened

15 excess power banks seized from departing passengers at Changi Airport on 15 April

A total of 15 excess power banks were seized from passengers departing Changi Airport on Wednesday (15 April), the first day new restrictions came into effect.

Earlier on 6 April, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced that passengers on departing flights are allowed a maximum of two power banks each.

Changi Airport Group told MS News that between midnight and 3pm that day, passengers across 275 departing flights were screened.

A total of 15 excess power banks were disposed of.

No charging of power banks allowed during flights

The new restrictions stem from concerns over fire hazards posed by lithium batteries in portable chargers.

On 2 April, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) introduced guidelines limiting passengers to a maximum of two power banks each.

Passengers are also not allowed to charge power banks on board aircraft, and devices in unopened packaging still count towards the two-device limit.

Existing safety rules still apply

Beyond the new cap, several existing rules on carrying power banks remain in place.

Power banks are not allowed in checked baggage and must be carried in cabin luggage instead.

They are also subject to capacity limits, and each device should be individually protected to prevent short circuits, such as by storing them in protective pouches.

As airlines may impose stricter policies, passengers are advised to check with their respective carriers before travelling.

Also read: Woman sent to hospital after power bank catches fire on train at Admiralty MRT

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Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook and Nomadsoul1 on Canva, for illustration purposes only.