Liv Activ Sale At Changi City Point Has Up To 80% Off Sportswear From North Face, Hoka & Salomon

Sneakerheads on a budget may delay their enthusiasm until the year-end holiday sales. But if you know where to look, you’ll be able to find noteworthy bargains every now and then.

A recent example is the Liv Activ sale at Changi City Point which offers deals of up to 80% off. The event will feature sportswear from brands such as Hoka, On, Gregory, North Face, and Salomon until 2 May.

Liv Activ shared photos of the ongoing sales event on Thursday (22 Apr), and here’s what to expect.

Up to 80% off sneakers

Hikes and walks in our local parks are fun recreational activities that help us let go of our current worries. More outdoor activities inevitably lead to wear and tear of our footwear.

While replacing our shoes could place a dent in our budget, you can prepare ahead of time. Good news for avid hikers as sports shoes are up to 80% off at the Changi City Point sale.

On’s running shoes are equipped with adaptive soles that can decrease heart rate and muscle fatigue. So, you’re guaranteed to run in comfort for longer periods of time when you grab a pair.

North Face is known for its light and performance-driven shoes that can protect your feet against the harshest environments. Getting a pair could be a worthy investment if you plan on conquering the great outdoors once travel resumes.

According to Liv Activ’s post, shoes will range from US size 9 to 10 for men and US size 7 to 7.5 for women. If your shoe size is within this range, you’ll be able to grab a variety of stylish footwear.

Apparel & bags to complete your workout outfit

Gym buffs eager for a wardrobe refresh can find athleisure apparel and bags at a discount.

No need to resist the urge to splurge when you can get casual t-shirts and shorts at discounted prices.

A quality bag that can store your essentials can seem costly. At least this time, you can get stylish backpacks for up to 70% off.

Enjoy deals at Changi City Point Sale while stocks last

Liv Activ’s sale has irresistible deals for sportswear on a first-come-first-serve basis.

If you want to stop by, here are the details:



Liv Activ @ Changi City Point

Address: 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, Changi City Point #02-48, Singapore 486038

Opening Hours: 11am-9pm daily

Website: Liv Activ Facebook page

Nearest MRT: Expo Station

Note that the sale runs until 2 May, and only while stocks last.

Similar to most sales events, we expect a lot of bargain hunters to turn up, so make a trip as soon as possible.

