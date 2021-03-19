Chateraise Has White Peach & Blueberry Wines From $22/Bottle

Sometimes a bit of wine is just what we need to unwind after a stressful work from home (WFH) day. If you have a strong preference for fruity dessert wines, we’ve found the perfect deal for you.

On Tuesday (16 Mar), Chateraise Singapore announced that their White Peach and Blueberry wines are back in stock from $22 per bottle.

With these deals, wine connoisseurs can finally pair succulent confections with extravagant blends without breaking the bank.

White peach & blueberry wine to complement sweet bakes

What sets Chateraise’s wines apart from its competition, is that the ingredients are sourced from Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture — otherwise known as the “Kingdom of Fruit”. Turn these fruits into a beverage, and you have a rich concoction with a delectable fragrance.

Look out for their peach wine made from full-sized, juicy and refreshing peaches which can lighten up any dreary day.

A bottle is priced at $22 each, so you can reward yourself after getting through a nerve-wracking meeting.

For those who crave exotic fruits, an alternative option is their Blueberry wine which boasts of a refined rich tartness and tangy aroma at $36/ bottle.

Savour it with creamy desserts so you can momentarily forget your worries and get the after work break that you deserve.

Available in-store at selected outlets

They say nothing worth having comes easy and the same goes for these wines.

Despite their superb deals, Chateraise wines are only available in-store at selected outlets.

Here are all the outlets where you can find Chateraise wines, so you can find the one closest to you:

Westgate

Serangoon Nex

Tampines One

AMK Hub

ION

Lot One

Novena Square 2

Causeway Point

Bedok Mall

Hillion Mall

HDB Hub

Clementi Mall

Compass One

Kampung Admiralty Complex

Seletar Mall

Oasis Terraces

Jurong Point

Parkway Parade

YewTee Point

Hougang Mall

Junction 8

West Mall

Northpoint City

Waterway Point

Isetan Scotts

Stock up on Chateraise wines

After gruelling hours of WFH, refreshing, fruity wines will make for the perfect treat to drown your sorrows in.

Thanks to these easily affordable deals, you can stock up on wines with premium ingredients in the upcoming months.

By spoiling yourself after a long workday, you’ll be able to recharge and maybe boost your performance for the rest of the week.

