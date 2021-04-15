Suntec City Has Cherry Blossom Disney Store Outside Cow Play Cow Moo Arcade Till 30 Apr

A trip to Japan might not be possible just yet, but at least we are still able to take in breathtaking views of cherry blossoms at Gardens By The Bay (GBTB).

Latest to the sakura hype is Suntec City, who recently launched a cherry blossom Disney shop that features Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Mickey, and Minnie merchandise until 30 Apr.

The exciting pink products and activities might just be the perk-me-up you need to commemorate the sakura season close to home.

Cherry blossom Disney store until 30 Apr

Suntec City’s cherry blossom Disney store – which opened on Wednesday (14 Apr) has exciting offerings and activities for visitors.

Be on the lookout for Mickey, Minnie, Piglet, and Winnie the Pooh plushies — our childhood characters certainly seem more adorable when they’re in pink.

There are even Piglet, Bambi, Dumbo, and Chip ‘n’ Dale displays at the store that you and your friends can pose with for the ‘gram.

Even though we can’t take a carriage ride beneath the cherry blossoms just yet, this bike decorated with Disney plushies and gorgeous florals is the next best thing.

Those who crave fun and interactive activities can visit the wishing wall or try their luck at the life-sized Gacha machine.

When fatigue sets in, take a breather on this bench which mimics a swing hanging from a sakura tree.

Get shirts and collectibles

There’s also merchandise of all sorts at the store which visitors can buy to commemorate the visit.

Parents can also snag a few classic Disney shirts – which come in myriad colours – for their ‘lil ones too.

Located outside Cow Play Cow Moo arcade

The cherry blossom Disney store is located at Fountain Court outside Cow Play Cow Moo arcade at Basement 1 (#B1-150).

Here are more details about the event:

Cherry Blossom Disney Pop-up Store @ Suntec City

Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

Date: 14-30 Apr 2021

Nearest MRT: Promenade, Esplanade, or City Hall MRT Station

Get pink Disney plushies

Regardless of your age, Disney characters and cherry blossoms will always have a special place in our hearts.

While we might not be able to visit Japan at the moment, we can at least grab a couple of charming Winnie the Pooh and Mickey plushies for ourselves.

