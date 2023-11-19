9-Year-Old Girl From China Studying In S’pore Allegedly Beaten By Tuition Teacher, Police Investigating

9-Year-Old Girl From China Allegedly Beaten By S’pore Tuition Teacher

A 9-year-old girl from China came to Singapore with her parents to study, where they enrolled her in private tuition classes.

Shockingly, the girl’s tutor allegedly subjected her to beatings, and even reportedly hit her face with a “metal rod”.

All this supposedly happened during revisions for her upcoming exams.

The police confirmed that they are currently looking into this case.

Parents of girl from China enrolled her for tuition classes to prepare for school placement

According to Shin Min Daily News, 39-year-old China native Zhou Min came to Singapore with her husband earlier this year and found work at a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) clinic.

Their 9-year-old daughter subsequently joined them in the Lion City, and they had plans to enrol her in primary school.

Through a friend’s recommendation, they then registered her for classes with a home-based tutor to prepare for the placement exams.

Tuition teacher apparently slapped & pinched girl from China, allegedly hit her with ‘metal rod’

On 3 Nov, Zhou Min noticed bruises across her daughter’s body after the latter came out from the shower. This was roughly a month after the girl started her classes.

The mother questioned the 9-year-old, and found out that this was apparently the result of punishment that the tutor had meted out.

Zhou Min told Shin Min the private tutor is a woman in her 60s. Her daughter attends English and Mathematics classes at the tutor’s condominium in Ang Mo Kio every Wednesday to Sunday, from 9am till noon.

The girl disclosed that the tutor would physically punish her as her vocabulary was weak.

Allegedly, not only did the tutor slap her and pinch her arms, chest, and legs, she would even hit her back with a clothes hanger.

The 9-year-old elaborated, “There was once the teacher used a metal rod that was over a metre-long to hit my face, to the point where my teeth hurt.”

Although the parents were initially aware that the tutor would mete out physical punishments, they told the paper that they did not realise how heavy it was until their discovery.

Mother halted classes & lodged police report

Following her daughter’s account, Zhou Min lodged a police report with the girl at a police station.

The girl also underwent a check-up.

On top of that, Zhou Min stopped her daughter’s classes with the tutor as of 4 Nov.

The police confirmed with the paper that they have received a report about the case and are currently investigating it.

Per Shin Min, the tutor was not home when they visited, and has yet to respond to their messages.

