4 teens arrested for attempted Clementi robberies after posing as luxury watch buyers on Carousell

4 teens arrested for attempted robberies after luring Carousell sellers in Clementi with fake watch deals

Four teenage boys, aged between 17 and 19, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in two separate cases of attempted robbery, including one involving a weapon.

According to a police statement on Thursday (29 May), the suspects had posed as buyers interested in luxury watches listed for sale on Carousell, arranging to meet sellers before allegedly attempting to rob them.

Victim escapes robbery attempt at Clementi block

On Wednesday (28 May) at around 1.44pm, a victim met two of the suspects at Block 432 Clementi Avenue 3 after listing a luxury watch for sale online.

During the meeting, one of the suspects was reportedly armed with a knife, while the other allegedly attempted to cover the victim’s head with a plastic bag.

The victim managed to escape and called the police.

Officers from Clementi Police Division arrested the two suspects later that day.

The knife, which had been discarded, was subsequently recovered.

Four teens attempted similar robbery a day earlier

Further investigations revealed that the same two suspects, along with two others, had allegedly attempted a similar robbery the day before on Tuesday (27 May).

Once again, the group is said to have targeted a victim who had listed a luxury watch for sale on Carousell, luring him to the same HDB block.

However, according to the police, the victim grew suspicious of the situation and left before any crime could take place.

The remaining two suspects were also arrested on Wednesday.

Teens to be charged in court

The two suspects from Wednesday’s incident will be charged on Friday (30 May) with attempted armed robbery.

One of the suspects involved in Tuesday’s case will face a charge of attempted robbery, while the other is under investigation for criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

Attempted armed robbery carries a jail term of two to seven years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Attempted robbery carries the same jail term, with a minimum of six strokes.

In a statement, the police said they “spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law”.

They also advised the public to remain alert when meeting buyers or sellers in person, especially when carrying valuables.

In suspicious situations, individuals should stay calm, observe identifying features, and contact the police immediately.

