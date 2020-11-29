Singapore Confirms 8 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (29 Nov).

Of these, 7 are among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs), after arriving here from other countries.

There’s 1 case in the community, continuing the recent trend that resurfaced 3 days ago.

Community case linked to recent local infection

MOH revealed that today’s community case is a migrant worker residing in the community.

They detected him after testing stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on 26 Nov.

A serological test which came back positive pointed towards a likely past infection.

MOH will disclose further details on the Covid-19 cases in their update later tonight.

Singapore reports 29th Covid-19 death

In a heartbreaking update on Saturday (28 Nov), MOH reported Singapore’s first Covid-19 death in over 40 days.

The 68-year-old Singaporean was the nation’s 29th casualty from the virus.

According to MOH, he had spent 8 months in Indonesia for business, having been there since 10 Mar.

He returned to Singapore on 17 Nov, after experiencing shortness of breath on 11 Nov.

He was admitted to the hospital upon arrival, and tested positive for the virus the next day (18 Nov). Doctors transferred him to the intensive care unit (ICU) the following day (19 Nov), as he was in critical condition by then.

The patient passed away over a week later on 27 Nov from ischaemic heart disease with Covid-19. He had existing conditions like heart disease and hypertension.

Our sincere condolences go to the family of the deceased.

Hope for community Covid-19 cases to go back down

After reporting no local cases for over 2 weeks, the recent tallies may be disheartening to some.

However, we shouldn’t let the few new cases discourage us from striving towards a return to some semblance of normalcy.

Hopefully, we’ll see a drop soon, and another streak of zero local cases again.

And maybe this time, the streak will last for months to come.

