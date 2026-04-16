70-year-old man in Taiwan dies after cutting thigh with grinder while repairing fence

Elderly man dies after accidentally cutting his thigh with grinder

A 70-year-old man died after accidentally cutting his thigh with a grinder at a parking lot in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on 11 April.

Passersby found him lying in a pool of his own blood and immediately called the authorities for assistance.

Man lacerates thigh while repairing fence

Preliminary investigation found that the man surnamed Ouyang (transliterated from Mandarin) was repairing a fence alone at the parking lot at around 3pm.

According to ETtoday, he was using a grinder to cut a pallet when he lacerated his right thigh.

This caused him to bleed profusely as he collapsed and lost consciousness.

When passersby found him, he had already lost vital signs.

Pronounced dead at the hospital

Rescuers bandaged Mr Ouyang’s wound in an attempt to stop the bleeding and also performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

He was then transported to Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital but was ultimately pronounced dead.

The police are still investigating the details of the case, FTV News reported.

Also read: Employee in Taiwan found dead after being trapped in restaurant walk-in freezer overnight

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Featured image adapted from China Times.