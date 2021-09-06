Truck Manages To Avoid Cyclist Who Fell At West Coast Highway

When travelling on the road, cyclists must always keep a lookout for their own safety, especially since there are fast moving vehicles.

A video of a woman who fell while cycling on West Coast Highway was posted on social media.

Luckily, a truck behind managed to siam the woman who fell.

Truck siams cyclist who fell at West Coast Highway

ROADS.sg posted on YouTube a clip of a cyclist who fell on West Coast Highway.

The video started with a group of cyclists along the highway.

However, after riding over a small depression on the road, the cyclist lost her balance and fell on the middle lane.

A few seconds after she fell, a truck was seen driving past her in the right lane.

Thankfully, due to the truck driver’s quick reaction, it was able to avoid the lady.

Otherwise, the consequences could’ve been rather horrific.

Netizens relieved at near-miss

As cyclists are the most vulnerable when cycling on the road, many netizens have since commented on the video.

Several mentioned the cyclist was lucky to not have been hit by the car.

Others were not pleased about the group cycling and hogging a lane along West Coast Highway in the first place.

For those curious, cyclists are allowed on highways like West Coast Highway and Nicoll Highway but not expressways according to LTA’s Rules & Code of Conduct.

Nevertheless, they should still ensure their own safety to prevent jeopardising themselves and other road users.

An excessively large group cycling together can result in road hogging and difficulty for other road users.

Cyclists to ride safely at all times

There have been many accidents involving cyclists which can result in serious injuries or even fatalities.

Kudos to the truck driver for being so alert and quick to avoid the cyclist.

This should act as a reminder for all cyclists on the road to follow all road rules and ride safely for the benefit of themselves and other road users.

