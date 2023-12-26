Food Delivery Rider ‘Blacklists’ Bartley Condo Due To Complicated Layout, Likens It To A Maze

Food Delivery Rider Calls Bartley Condominium ‘The Worst’ Due To Complicated Layout

While a food delivery may appear straightforward to the customer, it may not always be the case for the rider making the delivery.

One of the most common hurdles is finding the address and navigating the residential area, especially if it is lesser-known.

For a rider in Singapore, that was the exact problem he faced when he made a delivery to Bartley Residences, a condominium along Bartley Road.

He found its layout complicated, and after taking three lifts just to exit, he called it “the worst” condominium he had ever been to.

Delivery rider documents zigzag route to exit condominium on TikTok

The rider documented his journey of navigating the way out at Bartley Residences in a TikTok video posted last Friday (22 Dec).

Right off the bat, the man declared that this was “the worst” condominium he had ever been to, while waiting for the elevator to descend.

As he stepped off the lift to enter level B4, he discovered he had landed at an underground car park.

It was clearly not his way out, as he sighed and said, “This is a maze, I tell you.”

He then continued walking until he found a block belonging to the clubhouse, and took another lift there.

It appeared to be his first time there, as he admitted he did not know if he was going the right way.

From there, he planned to go up to level B2, but his hopes were dashed when the second lift only led to levels 1, 2, and 3.

Delivery rider takes three lifts to find exit

At his wits’ end, the rider decided to go to level 1 to see where it led. Unfortunately, it was not where he needed to go.

He then tried his luck again with level 2, which turned out to be what he was looking for initially.

His journey was far from over, however, as he still had to walk across the car park in search of yet another lift.

A glimmer of hope finally surfaced when he came across a block named ‘drop-off pavilion’, and off he went into another elevator.

“Ah, I think I (found) my way out,” he said.

Even so, the lift had one more challenge up its sleeve as the rider struggled to figure out which button could take him to the guard house.

Level 1, as indicated by the lift button, ended up leading him to the clubhouse.

He then went to level 2, which finally brought him to the guard house, a.k.a. where his bicycle was parked.

Delivery rider declares he will not visit Bartley condominium again

As relieved as he was, OP was also determined to not return to this condominium again.

“One time only… I will not come here again, ever,” he declared.

Another reason for his frustration was that he was allegedly not allowed to ride his bicycle in.

Even after reaching the guard house, he still had to cross a gate next to it and walk a short distance to get to his bicycle.

Before ending the video, he panned the camera to show the condominium’s name, seemingly to ward off other riders from making the same mistake.

Other riders share similar experiences at condominiums

OP would soon find that he was not the only rider who had been in this predicament, thanks to other riders who shared similar experiences of their own.

One said that they had been to the condominium complex once or twice. They added that one must know where they are going, otherwise they might get dizzy.

Another rider summed up their experience more concisely, simply calling it ‘damn mafan (troublesome in Mandarin)’.

One commenter suggested that OP can ask the customer to collect their order at the guard house. However, OP expressed uncertainty at the idea.

Meanwhile, one viewer quipped that the condominium’s architect must be a Minecraft player.

Due to this experience, the OP seemed thoroughly scarred — stating in the comments section that the condominium is on his blacklist.

“I will not deliver [to] this place again,” he reiterated.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.