Disney Wireless Chargers Feature Fluffy Butts Of Mickey, Pooh & Stitch

Leaving our phone and earbuds on top of a wireless charger ensures they are always powered up and ready to go. But rather than a dull charging pad, we’ve found a fluffier alternative for Disney fans.

infoThink Taiwan has wireless chargers featuring the furry butts of Mickey, Winnie the Pooh, and Donald Duck, among others.

Amid our mundane work tings like documents, notebooks, and stationery, these wireless chargers would bring a touch of cuteness to your workspace.

Disney wireless chargers are fluffy butts

Disney wireless chargers consist of a thin butt-shaped base covered in fur. All versions can support up to 10W of wireless fast charging.

Measuring 92mm x 112mm x 3mm, the small charger won’t take up a lot of space next to your mouse and keyboard. A 100cm long power supply cord ensures it’ll always have enough juice for your gadgets.

Apple and Samsung users will be delighted to know it follows Qi wireless charging specifications. It is compatible with Apple Airpods, iPhone 8 or newer iPhones, Samsung S6 or higher models, as well as HTC, Google, LG, and Nokia devices.

As long as the phone case is not made of metal, you can charge your phone without removing the protective case.

Features butts of diverse Disney characters

Intrigued fans who want the fluffy butts of their favourite characters can choose from a large variety.

The series includes Mickey Mouse, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Donald Duck, Stitch, Cheshire Cat, Sulley, 101 Dalmatians, and Bonnie Bunny wireless chargers.

Winnie the Pooh’s stitched-up buttocks are likely a consequence of frequent binge eating.

Women who want a fashionably pink workspace will find that the Cheshire Cat’s wireless charger will fit right in. His three-dimensional tail will conveniently cushion your iPhone and AirPods.

Bring out your inner child and relive the nostalgia with Sulley’s charging pad which comes with an adorable purple and blue tail.

Available on Shopee

infoThink’s wireless charging pads are available on Shopee Singapore for $60 each.

Grab a few for fam and friends and get them shipped to your doorstep.

Must-have for Disney fans

Disney wireless chargers are a must-have for fans that want fluffy and colourful merchandise that can brighten their workspace.

