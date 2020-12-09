Dog Appears To Be Lost In Marine Drive, Netizen Thinks It May Be A Chow Chow

The rain’s been pouring down in the afternoon over the past few days and anyone caught in the downpour could be drenched in a matter of seconds.

Unfortunately, this doggo was seen wandering the streets of Marine Drive during a shower on Wednesday (9 Dec).

A netizen shared a video of the dog on Facebook in hopes that the owner will find it quickly.

Doggo seen wandering around Marine Drive

In a post on Facebook group Lost and found pets in Singapore, an animal lover in a passing car saw a dog wandering in the rain at about 4.40pm on Wednesday (9 Dec).

Her picture revealed that it was walking along Block 61 Marine Drive

She thinks the doggo may be a Chow Chow or Chow Chow-Japanese spitz mix.

Dog walking in the rain at Marine Drive

Even though it was raining and the pavement was wet, the dog continued to wander the pavement, perhaps in search of a familiar face.

Sadly, the doggo doesn’t have a collar, which could make identification harder.

We hope that it’s microchipped so that the owner can be identified should someone bring the dog to the vet.

Netizens try to catch up with dog

In a separate post, some netizens said that they were trying to locate the dog in the area.

However, the dog is apparently no longer in the Marine Drive area, as one netizen received a tip-off that the dog might be hiding in East Coast Park.

Hope owner reunites with fur kid

From running off to wandering too far away from home, there are many reasons for a pet to get lost.

We hope that this doggo reunites with its owner and takes a nice warm bath after its time in the rain.

If you do happen to see a doggo around the ECP area, do reach out to the OP.

