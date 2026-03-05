Woman says travel agency in S’pore demands ‘exorbitant tips’ of S$12/day per person for China trip

Woman warns others about travel agency on social media demanding S$12 daily tips despite no Singapore tour leader

A woman has taken to social media to warn others about her experience with travel agency EU Holidays, accusing the company of demanding “exorbitant tips” for an upcoming trip to China.

Customer complains about travey agency’s tips demand

In a post shared on 2 Mar in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the Original Poster (OP) expressed her frustration, claiming the agency failed to disclose the tipping charges upfront during the sales process.

The OP alleged that a sales staff member did not inform her about the tipping amount when she purchased the tour package.

The OP also claimed that they received no notes or updates after missing the tour briefing because they were travelling.

However, she shared that the agency was quick to send a reminder email for the balance payment.

Based on the Facebook post, the group had booked an eight-day, seven-night trip to Xiamen from 19 to 26 March.

No Singapore tour leader for trip

The OP claimed that despite there being no Singapore tour leader accompanying them on the trip, the agency is collecting S$12 per day in tips per customer.

According to her, this amounts to S$108 for their group’s entire tour duration.

In her post, she alleged that her tour group will only be accompanied by a local Chinese tour guide and driver.

“The staff have the cheek to say the China tour agent is doing the job of tour agent and tour leader,” she wrote.

She added that the company insisted the tipping requirement was stated in the receipt and terms and conditions.

The OP went on to describe the agency’s actions as a “scam and misrepresentation”, and urged others to be cautious when dealing with the company due to their “unfair dealings”.

Mixed reactions from netizens, some say tipping is normal

The post has since garnered numerous comments by netizens, with some saying that it is a “standard practice” for travel agencies to collect tips for local agents.

One commenter shared that they had paid the same amount for tips for their China tour guide and driver.

Others, however, felt the tipping was excessive and should be voluntary, not compulsory.

Another netizen felt that the OP was “better off finding a local guide in China” based on the amount of tips they were required to pay.

Tipping practices in tour packages have long been a point of contention among travellers, with some agencies collecting tips upfront as part of service fees.

An anonymous Facebook user also shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group that “instead of tipping Singapore and China tour guides separately, they [travel agencies] lump everything under service fee“.

MS News has reached out to the OP and EU Holidays for more information.

